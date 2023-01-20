This week's Senior Profile highlights Abbey Brenner, a hard-working, passionate, and kind senior at Reading Memorial High School. Abbey is a wonderful friend to many and always makes others feel good. At the high school, she is a positive role model and leader. She is the type of person who is there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs support. Abbey is also a talented guitarist and a dedicated student. Before attending high school, Abbey went to Killam Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
For her senior year, Abbey is taking a great selection of classes including, AP Government, AP Environmental Science, Calculus, Honors French 5, Horror, Film and Literature, and Psychology.
When asked what her most exciting moment of Senior Year was, Abbey says it was Junior Prom. She says it was one of the first moments of high school that actually felt like a typical high school experience.
Abbey writes, “It was super fun to get all dressed up and just be with friends and is definitely a night I will always remember.”
Abbey remembers her sister's prom plans being canceled due to Covid-19, so she was thankful to have been able to have a normal prom experience. Abbey adds that her sister Grace was able to come home from college and help her pick out a prom dress which added to the enjoyment of the entire prom experience.
Abbey has participated in community service opportunities around Reading. During her junior year, Abbey was part of a club named Students for the Greater Community. She helped package meals for those in need and handed out the meals at the Boston Living Shelter. On her own time, Abbey can be found volunteering at the MSPCA Animal Shelter. Abbey shares, “it is such a good environment and a place where I love to be.”
Abbey is also involved in many clubs at RMHS. During her freshman year, Abbey joined the French Club. Freshman and sophomore year Abbey was part of the New Currency club. For her junior year, Abbey was part of Students for the Greater Community Club. Abbey also has maintained jobs outside of school. She previously worked at Starbucks and is now working the front desk at Onset Music School in Wakefield.
Some quick fun facts about Abbey are that her favorite food is pancakes and her favorite dessert is ice cream. Abbey's favorite movie is the Polar Express and her favorite book is “Shutter Island” by Dennis Lehane. Abbey’s favorite animal is a cat. When Abbey is not working or completing school work she loves to listen to music and play the guitar. Playing the guitar is a way for Abbey to escape the stresses of being a senior in high school.
Abbey gives thanks to her guitar teacher Nate for helping her grow as a musician and individual.
Abbey writes, “I have known Nate since 5th grade and do not know who I would be without him. He helped shape me into the more confident and passionate person I am today and taught me so much aside from guitar that I bring with me every day.”
Some teachers that have left a positive impact on Abbey during her time at RMHS are Ms. Bailey, Ms. Schuette, and Ms. Mcsorely. Abbey had Ms. Bailey during both her sophomore and senior year.
Abbey notes, “not only is she a great teacher but someone you can talk to and has helped me grow as a student and person!”
Abbey writes that Ms. Schutte helped ignite Abbey's passion for environmental science. Abbey notes that Ms. Schutte's passion is contagious. Abbey also thoroughly enjoyed her French class with Ms. Mcsorely. Abbey shares, “she recognized my love for French and helped me on the path to where I am now.”
Abbey’s hard work and dedication to her education has paid off. She made high honors her freshman and sophomore year and honor roll during her junior year.
When asked what Abbey will remember most about high school she says it is the people she has met along the way and all of the friendships she has made.
Abbey writes, “I feel like our grade is just really full of kindness and genuine people that will always have an impact on each other even after we have graduated. The majority of my close friends and people that I turn to I have met through high school. It definitely is a positive and impactful time that I will remember happily and I will definitely miss it. The class of 23 is not one you would forget.”
Next year Abbey plans on attending college. She is not completely certain about her major yet but is leaning toward environmental science or marine biology. Abbey also would like to continue her hobby of playing guitar by minoring in music.
Abbey resides on Green St. with her parents Melissa and Jeff Brenner. She also has a sister Grace Brenner (19).
