Norah Foley is a patient, friendly, and empathetic person in the Reading community. To her classmates, she is known as a very sweet person and very musically involved at RMHS.
Her time at RMHS, led her to have many meaningful memories. For her, Marching Band competitions in particular were a wonderful experience.
Norah shared, “I would say the most exciting moment in my high school years was when the Marching Band was the first place band in division three. This exciting moment occurred at the New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) state championship competition, hosted by Reading. I’ve been in the Marching Band all four years of high school. This year, we had an undefeated season and this was the first time that the RMHS Marching Band has placed first at finals.”
When asked what she will remember the most about RMHS, she said, “I think that I will remember all of the wonderful people that I have been fortunate enough to meet throughout high school. I will remember all of the lessons that I have learned from my teachers, friends, and experiences.”
During her Freshman year, Norah received the Perseverance Award, which was given to her by her Honors Biology teacher, Ms. Lynn.
In school, Norah has taken a variety of courses. Some of her past favorite classes include British Literature and Poetry.
She shared, “I especially liked taking Brit Lit and Poetry because those two classes have exposed me to types of writing styles that I might not have experienced otherwise.”
For her Senior year, Norah’s classes include AP Government & Politics, Pre-Calculus, Honors History and Science of Epidemic Disease, Jazz Band, Spanish 5, Honors Poetry, and Honors Story Writing.
Outside of school, Norah is involved in the Marching Band, Symphonic Band, and Jazz Band. During her first three years of high school, Norah was a member of the RMHS Singers and Drama Club. Last year Norah was also the Secretary and Stage Band Representative. She is currently the Student President for the RMHS Band Program.
Besides clubs, Norah spends her time volunteering for the Middle School Jazz Band and many events put on by the Band Parent Organization. Norah spends time working at the Burbank YMCA in the after school program and she also works as a lifeguard.
She notes “During the summer, I work at the summer camp that I attended when I was younger, Camp Wakanda, also affiliated with the Burbank YMCA. I love working at the Y because the staff is a wonderful community of hardworking individuals. I really enjoy getting to work with children at the after-school program and camp because I know that camp and programs at the YMCA have had such a positive impact on my life, and continue to, even as a staff member. I have created lifelong friendships, met wonderful role models, and have had experiences and gained knowledge that has been so pivotal in my life. I want to help other young people have a similar positive experience.”
Norah is a very thankful person. One of Norah’s favorite teachers is Mr. Mulligan.
“I would like to thank Mr. Mulligan, in particular, who has had a very positive impact on my life because he is a fantastic educator who is truly passionate, not only about the subject matter of music but also about his students and helping us achieve our personal best,” she said.
Besides Mr. Mulligan, Norah had many other people that she wanted to thank.
She shares, “I would like to thank my family for their continued love and support, especially my parents because they have always encouraged me to pursue my passions. And my wonderful friends, some of whom I have known since kindergarten. They never fail to make me laugh and put a smile on my face. The Marching Band staff have also been very supportive and influential because they constantly push us to do our personal best and have cultivated a family within the band program. Because of the band program and its wonderful staff members, I have seen firsthand what it means to be a great educator – one who is committed to not only music but also shows compassion to the people they work with. I would also like to thank the program directors and my coworkers at the YMCA. They have taught me so much about hard work and acceptance. The amazing group of people that I work with at the Y every day have helped me immensely with personal growth and learning how to be an
educator.”
In her free time, Norah enjoys knitting, experimenting with different types of instruments, and crocheting.
Some quick facts about Norah would be that her favorite food is fish tacos. Her favorite band would be The Beach Boys. Her favorite quote is said by Hans Christian Andersen, “Where words fail, music speaks.”
For the future, Norah plans on majoring in Music Education, but she is unsure of which school exactly.
Norah resides on Hopkins Street with her parents Annmarie and Shawn Foley.
