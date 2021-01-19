READING – Finally, some good news in the war against Covid-19. The vaccine has arrived in Reading.
With 2021 off to a busy start, including a protest on the common in support of RMHS athletics, a Teddie Peanut Butter challenge, and social media filled with bagel world updates (temporarily closed), the Reading Select Board held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday night.
After an hour in executive session, the board heard from Board of Health chair Dr. Richard Lopez.
“In terms of vaccination, work has been going on to plan for phase one of the vaccination plan for first responders. Reading has collaborated with several other cities and towns North of Boston, including Andover, Lynnfield, Methuen, North Andover, North Reading, Saugus, and Wilmington.
“The plan is for Andover to receive the vaccine and they’re going to transport it down to us. Actually, we got the vaccine today, I’m told by [parttime Health Director] Peter Mirandi, and we’re going to be doing the vaccinations at the police and fire facilities. That’s already underway.”
Lopez also reported that as of noon Tuesday there were about 290 active cases in Reading.
“That actually hasn’t changed a whole lot over the last couple weeks,” said Lopez. “It’s certainly a lot more than the summer.”
He then broke down some of the numbers, saying there were roughly 37 active cases in the school system with 13 at RMHS and the rest scattered at the middle and elementary schools.
“We had a cluster of cases from Reading Gymnastics,” said Lopez of the school, now located in North Reading. “There were six active cases from that. The gym was closed and the state is doing contact tracing for those.”
At Artis Senior Living on Main Street there are nine cases including six residents and three staff.
“CVS and Walgreens are supposed to be going into long-term care facilities starting this week or next week for vaccinations so I’m presuming that’s going to happen at Artis very soon.”
Lopez said household transmission remains the main source of the virus spread.
“Although you have to remember that’s because of the intimacy of household contacts. The real problem is where the virus is picked up outside of the household.”
Lopez said the Board of Health will soon reach out to Reading restaurants to re-educate them on Covid guidelines and make sure they’re following those guidelines.
“That’s something that I think we need to press a little bit on.”
Lopez also said the Board of Health will soon have guidelines on the open ice rinks in town.
“Perhaps in retrospect, it would have been nice if the open ice rinks weren’t flooded, but they were,” said Lopez. “These are the ones at Sturges Park, and at Birch Meadow at the high school. There’s the potential for large crowds to gather for ice skating, with parents watching, and pick-up hockey games. We have developed some guidelines around numbers of people, mask use, and certain behaviors that we’ll be discussing on Thursday.”
Lopez said those rinks will soon have signs explaining the rules.
“There’s a risk in large crowds there,” said Lopez.
Lopez was asked about Burbank, which has been closed in recent days. But he said it wasn’t closed by any order from the Board of Health. Town Manager Bob LeLacheur speculated the closure had more to do with high school sports being put on temporary hold.
Anne Landry asked about testing sites in Reading but according to Lopez and LeLacheur the focus has shifted from testing to vaccinations.
“Back in late November, early December there was some discussion with, I believe, Hallmark Health thinking about providing testing to the community. That seems to have stalled in the water,” said Lopez. “Vaccinations is really where the most important effort should be placed.”
“I think the focus has shifted to vaccines and testing is not considered at the forefront anymore,” said LeLacheur.
LeLacheur has heard from other town managers and mayors that attempting to test residents, “is not a good use of time or resources.”
It’s also not easy to stay on top what the town can or cannot do.
“It’s really difficult to follow all the rules,” said LeLacheur. “There was an official from the federal government today on a statewide call sort of back tracking and back pedaling all the former rules on CARES Act and suggesting a different way to do accounting. There’s no easy choices right now.”
And if you think it will be your turn for the vaccine in phase two but don’t know how that will happen, you’re not alone.
“The state has not decided how to distribute vaccines in phase two or beyond,” said LeLacheur. “You probably read about four large sites, Foxboro, Fenway, and then two others. Much to my surprise, during the day, Reading was named as one of the sites available for any first responder. As of [Monday] that was not true. As of [Tuesday], it is true. Flexibility is the key for sure.”
LeLacheur said a resident asked him if the town was going to have vaccine shots.
“We don’t want residents to go to Fenway Park to get a vaccine because they’re 75 or older. That’s not a good solution. So, I’ve kinda wandered all over the place. But that’s kind of what things are like right now. They’re somewhat disjointed.”
Town Clerk Laura Gemme appeared before the board to talk about the April 6 election. The state legislation that allowed for expanded mail-in voting this past fall is set to expire March 31st and with 293 towns scheduled to have elections during April/May/June, there is an all out push to get the legislature to extend the legislation past March 31st.
Roughly 60 percent of Reading residents voted by mail in the presidential election and without legislative action that option goes away, except for absentee ballots. It’s too late to move Reading election into the last week of March. Applications for mail-in ballots should go out in early February meaning that legislative action needs to happen soon.
LeLacheur said the Rent and Mortgage Assistance program the town partnered with Reading Co-op on finished with more than 20 applicants and more than $60,000 given to residents in need. LeLachuer’s work on this program was applauded by chair Mark Dockser and Anne Landry.
During public comment, four residents who live steps from the water tower appeared and asked the town for an update on plans to replace the tower as well as a timeline. The board scheduled an update at its next meeting on Jan. 19.
