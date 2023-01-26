READING — Upon learning he was set to become just the third Town Manager in Reading’s history, Fidel Maltez knew he had a tall task on his hands.
The former Commissioner of Public Works in Chelsea, Maltez had no meaningful connections to the town he was being hired to run. Based on everything he’d heard Reading was both a well-run and tightly knit community, meaning he’d have to quickly get up to speed if he hoped to keep things going smoothly.
Any nerves Maltez may have had were quickly assuaged, however, and now a year later he says he’s grateful for how thoroughly he was welcomed and pleasantly surprised by how seamless the transition proved to be.
“It was really a pleasure to walk into it and see the processes that are in place,” Maltez said. “It wasn’t as difficult as I would have imagined to get ramped up pretty quickly.”
Maltez recently celebrated his first anniversary as Town Manager, capping off a busy year that brought a number of accomplishments, some difficult challenges and notable progress on long-term
town priorities.
In terms of Year 1 successes, Maltez highlighted the successful completion of the town’s pay and class study, the Personnel Policy update and American Rescue Plan Act allocation process. He also noted that the town has not seen any disruption of service during the leadership transition and that Reading has obtained close to $5.8 million in grants and earmarks over the past year.
The most notable of those related to the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Wetlands project, which Maltez identified as a particularly transformative success. Last summer the town received a $2.1 million grant from the state and within the last few weeks also received an addition $2 million federal earmark, which will allow the project to be completed without additional town funds.
The project, which will increase stormwater capacity and reduce flooding in the Willow Street area, is expected to be completed by June of 2024.
As far as challenges go, the biggest was the trash pick-up disruption the town endured this past fall. Maltez said some residents had no trash pick-up for nearly three weeks, and while service has since been restored the town’s efforts to explore alternative contractors yielded disappointing results, with quotes ranging from $800,000 to $1 million over the current contract.
“Our current contract is up in 2026,” Maltez said in his recent self-assessment to the Select Board. “Hopefully market corrections lower prices as we near the termination.”
Looking ahead, Maltez cited the Killam School project as one of the town’s biggest priorities, noting that Reading has been accepted into the Massachusetts School Building Authority process and is now ready to begin soliciting public feedback to help craft a design that best meets the town’s needs.
He also expects the Auburn Street Water Tank project to be completed by the summer, which will have the added benefit of solving another long-running community issue.
“One big win is that Verizon is going to be on the water tank,” Maltez said. “That’s going to resolve a lot of the cell phone coverage issues that we have at the moment.”
Through it all Maltez said he’s had a lot of help and that the town’s reputation for being well managed was deserved. He added that he owes a huge thanks to former Town Manager Bob LeLacheur for all of his help throughout the first year.
“Bob has been an invaluable resource and has answered many calls and emails providing much-needed background and information,” Maltez said.
There are plenty more projects coming down the road as well, including the long-discussed Senior/Community Center and potential opportunities along Symonds Way. No matter what the future may hold, Maltez said the community is well positioned to take advantage of its many opportunities and he’s excited for the chance to help Reading reach its full potential.
“Reading has a lot of opportunities in the future,” Maltez said. “Both in the short term and long term the future is bright.”
The Reading Chronicle’s Spotlight series aims to highlight interesting and high-achieving people in Reading, whether they be public officials, business owners, residents, students or other people of note. If you know of anyone who might make a good feature, nominations and tips can be sent to Mac Cerullo at mcerullo11@gmail.com.
