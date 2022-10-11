READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend.
On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic Services to drag those old barrels and any new waste to curb for collection for pickup this week.
Complicating the whole situation is an already delayed trash schedule this week, as residents’ normal pickup times will be postponed by one day due to the Columbus Day holiday.
“Republic was supposed to come back in to finish any collection on Saturday, but that never occurred,” town officials explained in an email alert to citizens. “Therefore, residents are advised to place out any rubbish and recycling that was not collected this past week with your rubbish and recycling for this week.”
“As a reminder, with Monday being a holiday, all rubbish and recycling collection will be delayed by one day from your normal collection day. The town shares residents’ frustrations around the issue, and we thank you for your continued patience and understanding,” the local officials added.
Clearly not off to a good start in Reading, Republic Services just weeks ago took over the towns’ trash collection contract from JRM Hauling, the Peabody-based firm that was bought out by the national corporation late last spring.
According to Maltez, though aware that other old JRM customers were experiencing issues with Republic Services, he was first notified about similar issues in Reading last week, when various town residents complained their refuse and recycling containers were never emptied.
Willing to give the new vendor the benefit of the doubt, the town manager’s frustration with Republic Services is growing now that the company failed to lineup to its obligations over the weekend. Maltez and DPW managers, who reportedly met and spoke to representatives from the waste hauler about the issues just last week, have assured town citizens that the contractor will be held to its contractual committments.
“The Town of Reading would like to apologize to all of its residents for the lack of attention this past week by Republic Services with rubbish and recycling collection,” the town manager stated on Sunday. “This past week, Republic’s purchase of JRM fully took effect, and unbeknownst to the Town, operations were suddenly moved from Peabody to Tyngsboro, which caused several delays and issues with collection efforts for some neighborhoods.”
“Please be assured that the Town is actively mitigating this matter as best they can and will continue to communicate with Republic Services and hold them accountable to our resident's needs,” town officials pledged.
Based in Arizona, Reading’s new trash hauler is one of the country’s largest, as the corporation services an estimated 13 million customers across the United States and generated roughly $11 billion in revenues in 2021.
Last week, when responding to a public outcry about missed municipal trash pickups in Plaistow, N.H., Republic Services Division Manager Brian Skehan blamed its present day service woes on labor shortages and issues with its regional fleet of trash trucks.
Town officials say the corporation has cited similar reasons for the delayed pickups in Reading.
“We have had some equipment issues and there have been headwinds with labor, but we understand that’s not your concern. We have to execute the contract,” Skehan told the N.H. community’s Select Board.
Late last month, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena also criticized Republic Services for failing to collect garbage from locations across the city.
