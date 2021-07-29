READING - After a one year absence due to the pandemic the Reading Lions Club and The Friends of Reading Recreation are very excited to announce that they are resuming their annual 5K Road Race and 1 Mile Walk. The Journey For Sight will take place Thursday evening August 26th at 6 PM here in Reading, beginning and ending at Memorial Park on Harrison Street. All proceeds from the race will be donated to the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Fund (MLERF) which finances basic eye research at world renowned institutions such as the Mass. Eye and Ear right here in Boston. Over the years the Reading Lions Club has donated over $300,000 from the proceeds of this race to MLERF, and we are excited to resume these efforts in conjunction with the Friends of Reading Recreation (FORR)..
Race T-Shirts will be given out to the first 150 entrants, and awards will be presented to the overall 5K Male and Female winners, as well as the top 3 Male and Female finishers in each of the following age categories: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and older.
In addition to the awards and t-shirts, refreshments, pizza and water will be available post-race for all competitors, as well as some post-race raffle prize drawings A professional DJ will keep the event festive with music and race announcements! Portable toilets will be available for the comfort of runners and spectators alike.
REGISTRATION: Because the race will be a little later in the season than in the past, the starting time has been moved up to 6 PM sharp. On-site registration will be available beginning at 5 PM,
or you can pre-register
on-line at www.
runsignup.com/Race/MA/Reading/FORR5K. The entrance fees are $25.00 pre-registration, $30.00 day of race. A reduced fee
of $15.00 pre-registration, $20.00 day of race is available for those ages 17 and under. There is also a 1 Mile Walk category for non-runners who wish to participate and join in the support for a great charity.
SPONSORSHIPS: The Lions Club and FORR are also soliciting local businesses to contribute to the effort to help MLERF by becoming an official Journey For Sight Road Race Sponsor. Various categories of sponsorship range from donating gift certificates for the post-race raffle, to becoming Race T-Shirt Sponsors. The T-Shirt sponsorships start at $100 and up and include your business name or logo displayed not only on the shirts given to participants but also displayed on
banners at the race starting/finish lines.
For sponsorship information contact Joe
Madden via email at JMA5760445@aol.com.
For more race information please go to READINGLIONSCLUB.ORG or contact Tom Clough at TOM_CLOUGH@VERIZON.NET.
Please consider joining us for this worthwhile event and having a fun evening right here in the heart of Reading.
Because runners run!
