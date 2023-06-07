READING – The proposal for a tiered water rate system in Reading is circling the drain.
In a nearly 5-hour meeting at Town Hall Tuesday, the Select Board failed to come to an agreement on new FY24 water and sewer rates for Reading, instead pushing the decision to its next meeting June 20. But the issues that caused the delay aren’t going away and the five board members, with five different opinions, will be challenged to find consensus in just two weeks.
When the tiered system was first discussed more than a year ago it was celebrated as a way to save money and conserve water. It gave homes with just 1-2 residents a financial break while making those who used the most water pay more.
But it didn’t take long before the tiers attracted critics. Tiers 4-5 weren’t big box stores on Walkers Brook, but rather families of five or more who felt they were being discriminated against by the proposed system. The tiers were the focus of numerous Select Board discussions. The initial March 7 tiers were tweaked with a new proposal on May 9. That was followed by more changes May 23.
Along the way, members took aim at other water-related targets.
Chris Haley felt those with irrigation systems should be allowed to have a second water meter and he felt the town’s sewer rate was unfair to those with pools or irrigation systems.
“There are so many layers of how this has been so wrong for so many years,” said Haley.
Carlo Bacci wanted more money taken from reserve funds to lower the effect of an increase, including asking for an additional $1 million from the sewer reserve fund Tuesday night.
But the biggest blow to the tiered system may have come during the town’s Water Rates Public Forum last week. During questions, Greg Holtz, a trustee of the Summit Village condominiums, which includes 10 buildings and 132 homes, asked a simple question.
“How do you go about determining what the water usage should be when you don’t necessarily know how many people are living in each unit, and how many units are in each building?” asked Holtz.
Town Manager Fidel Maltez said each building had one meter for the entire building and the tier would be based on the building’s water usage. There was no way to account for either the number of units or the number of residents.
“Obviously when there are 14 homes on one meter, we’re quickly going to go beyond tier 1. We’re going to be in tier 26 or something. There must be a mechanism to understand how many homes are on that one meter. I’m sure we’re not the only multi-family housing situation in Reading. I guess we need to figure out how to equitably bill a multi-family house.”
The exchange led to another tweak of the tiers Tuesday night. It was an attempt by board member Mark Dockser and Maltez to take into account the growing number of multi-family buildings in Reading. In the March 7 proposal, tiers 4 and 5 would have seen a one-year increase of 14 percent. That number kept coming down with each revision, hitting 5 percent for tier 4 and 10 percent for tier 5 in the May 23 proposal. Dockser and Maltez’s last proposal pulled it down to 5 percent for both tiers 4-5.
But the numbers still didn’t add up for those in multi-family buildings and Tuesday’s meeting started with a protest and a plea during public
comment.
“The Board of Trustees at Postmark urges the Select Board to reject the current proposal for tiered water rates and refer the implementation for further research,” said John Sullivan, a two-year resident of Postmark, the 50-unit development that formerly was the town’s post office.
“The proposal as currently written is a blunt instrument that fails to account for the changing mix of residents in Reading with an increasing number of multi-unit buildings. The proposal unfairly penalizes those residents, basing water rates on the building’s total water usage instead of the individuals and making the condo and apartment buildings most likely hitting the highest tier for all residents.”
Sullivan went on to say the majority of residents would be in the lowest tier if they lived in their own homes. But because they lived in Postmark, with just one water meter, they would be in the highest tier.
“There’s got to be a better way,” Sullivan concluded.
Maltez addressed Sullivan’s statement by demonstrating the effect the tiered system would have. He said Postmark’s water bill would increase $678 per quarter in the tiered system. That worked out to an increase of roughly $8 per unit per quarter. He also used Artis Senior Living as an example and its water bill would increase $553 per quarter.
But the more the board discussed the options, the more it was clear there were five different opinions.
“I want nothing to do with a tiered system until we hash this out,” said Haley.
“No one wants to pay their neighbors bills. I understand that,” said Karen Herrick.
With the latest proposal, Bacci felt as if the town had wasted a lot of time trying to make it all work.
“I think the past several weeks we’ve been chasing our tails,” said Bacci. “If this is what we come up with it’s kind of laughable after months and months of discussion. I’m not saying let’s scrap everything and start over but we’ve been constantly playing catchup. [The June 6 proposal] is much better but if you look at that screen there’s virtually no difference from single tier rates to this.”
With almost 20 percent of the town’s residents living in multi-family housing, the board recognized the effect a tiered system would have on those buildings and also realized there were more multi-family buildings on Reading’s horizon.
At one point, chair Jackie McCarthy asked for a vote on supporting the June 6 proposal as the town’s FY24 water and sewer rate. McCarthy and Dockser were the only two to raise their hands and that vote led to confusion on why they were voting in the first place.
Haley suggested different numbers for the tiers.
“2.9, 3, and 3.1 percent tiers, otherwise it’s a no to everything,” said Haley, using the three nearly-equal tiers to satisfy a 1994 state law for MWRA communities that Reading has been out of compliance with since its passage.
With the debate dragging past an hour and a lengthy agenda still ahead, McCarthy recognized the obvious.
“It sounds like we lack consensus on a specific proposal tonight,” said the chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.