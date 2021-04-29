READING - Declaring Reading as a community “dedicated to fostering an environment of inclusivity”, town leaders yesterday reiterated they admitted no fault in settling a federal discrimination complaint and lawsuit earlier this month with the owner of the old Daniels Nursing Home.
In a prepared statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Town Manager Robert LeLacheur and the Select Board classified their April 22 decision to pay out a $110,000 settlement to 59 Middlesex Avenue owner Dan Botwinik as based upon the pragmatic legal advise of attorneys.
According to the local officials, rather than an admission of guilt, the settlement deal was signed in order to spare the town from both the stigma associated with being accused of violating the federal Fair Housing Act and the costly ordeal of a fighting a protracted legal battle.
The legal settlement ends the civil suit filed by the Daniels House owner and disposes of an open discrimination complaint being investigated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“The Town admitted no such discrimination but, balancing the cost of litigation and the consequences of any potentially negative finding by HUD, the Select Board concluded that resolving the matter expeditiously would be appropriate,” Wednesday’s statement reads.
“Thus, the Board agreed to enter into a Conciliation Agreement with HUD and the property owner to resolve the HUD complaint,” LeLacheur and the Select Board added. “The Select Board is fully committed to upholding the Fair Housing Act and ensuring that Reading is a welcoming place to live.”
The genesis of the lawsuit, filed in US District Court in June of 2020, dates back to Botwinik’s proposal in the winter of 2020 to lease out the old nursing home at 59 Middlesex Ave. to a sober home operator or licensed substance abuse treatment facility.
Botwinik, the manager of real-estate holding corporation 59 Middlesex LLC had essentially accused the town of deliberately dragging out the permitting process for his proposal in order to discourage or derail the deal.
The Select Board released the prepared statement after Town Meeting members on Monday night learned about the specifics of the legal agreement while disposing of a warrant article that would have appropriated up to $25,000 in taxpayer funds for a $110,000 financial settlement.
The full text of town officials’ prepared statement yesterday is as follows:
“On April 22, 2021, the Select Board settled a federal district court case, 59 Middlesex Ave, LLC v. Town of Reading, and resolved a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Fair Housing Act complaint, both filed by the owner of 59 Middlesex Avenue against the Town. The property owner alleged that the Town violated the Fair Housing Act by failing to issue a certificate of occupancy to operate a congregate living facility at the property.
Once a HUD complaint is filed, the case is handed to an investigator who reviews the matter and recommends further action to the Department of Justice. HUD is required to review and issue a decision within 100 days. The Town admitted no such discrimination but, balancing the cost of litigation and the consequences of any potentially negative finding by HUD, the Select Board concluded that resolving the matter expeditiously would be appropriate. Thus, the Board agreed to enter into a Conciliation Agreement with HUD and the property owner to resolve the HUD complaint. The Conciliation Agreement directs the Town to issue a certificate of occupancy, provided certain conditions are met, for enumerated protected uses at the site. The agreement also requires payment of $110,000 to the property owner. The Town’s insurance will pay $100,000. The remaining $10,000 will be paid by the Town.
In addition, the Select Board and the property owner executed a Settlement Agreement, requiring the property owner to withdraw his federal district court case upon payment of the $110,000 outlined in the Conciliation Agreement. The Settlement Agreement also releases the Town from any future claims related to this matter.
The Select Board is fully committed to upholding the Fair Housing Act and ensuring that Reading is a welcoming place to live. Further, the Board is dedicated to fostering an environment of inclusivity.”
