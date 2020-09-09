READING - Reading’s Downton Art Walk will shift to a self-guided format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hampered plans for a more coordinated single-day gathering.
According to organizers of the art walk, in which area artists are able to prominently display pre-submitted works in downtown storefronts, the general public is being invited this year to conduct their own “self-guided” walks through Reading Center between Sept. 6 and Sept. 27.
“Our Art Walk exhibit in the downtown Reading store windows for September 6 - 27, 2020 is still on! Add a creative twist to your daily walk by strolling downtown and checking out all the local talent! List of artists and venues will be available September 6th by email or link to our Facebook page,” organizers noted in a social media post late last week.
The Downtown Reading Art Walk evolved from the Reading 375 celebration event, “Paint The Town”. Renamed this year to Downtown Reading Art Walk or DRAW, this to be annual event showcases local artists’ artwork in downtown storefront windows.
Over 25 artists are participating in this year’s art walk. Displayed will be oil, watercolor, acrylic, mosaic, and mixed media works of art.
Planning of the event had its special challenges resulting from the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, giving rise to the question as to whether the event would be virtual or live. The committee comprised of 4 members, Eileen Barrett: Chairperson, Brian Kimerer, Karin Samatis, and Maria Puglielli. The planning group decided to have a live art walk as it is self-guided and all the art can be viewed from outside.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the opening reception and any guided art walks will not be happening this year, but a slideshow will be forthcoming and put on YouTube.
Last November, when the DRAW Committee chose the theme “Visions of Serenity”, they had no idea how apropos it would be. May the artwork bring you serenity and for the moment transport you away.
The DRAW Committee would like to thank the Massachusetts Cultural Council, the local artists and the business owners for their support and participation.
For the Artist & Venue List (available September 6) visit or email us at:
• Facebook via http://facebook.com/DRAW01867 and facebook.com/DRAW01867;
• Email through mailto:draw01867@gmail.com" and draw01867@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.