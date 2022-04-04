This week the town will hold a series of community forums on how Reading should be planning for a potential new Senior/Community Center. Two forums will be held on Wednesday, April 6, both in person and via Zoom, with the first taking place at 1 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Center and the second at 6 p.m. at the Reading Public Library.
A new senior center was identified as a need after a study conducted by the UMass Gerontology Institute concluded that the current facility’s limitations will make it difficult for the town to meet the needs of its seniors, particularly as the town’s senior population continues to grow. The community forums are part of an ongoing effort by town officials to get a sense of exactly what Reading residents want in a future facility, particularly whether it should be strictly a senior center or more of an intergenerational community center.
Those interested in attending the forums virtually can find the Zoom log-in information on the town’s website.
---
“Surge of the Heart” Parish Mission
Later this month the Reading Catholic Community will hold a pair of talks by nationally-known Catholic speaker Jon Leonetti, who will give practical and effective ways for Catholics to live, know and grown in faith and help close the gap between their faith and everyday lives. The first will take place at the St. Agnes Church on Wednesday, April 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and the second at the St. Athanasius Church on Thursday, April 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
---
Small business pandemic relief
Following previous relief measures, the state is once again allocating funds towards small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. The latest program aims to direct $50 million towards historically underrepresented groups, including businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, disabled people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with $25 million for businesses that have not previously received financial relief through the state’s COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
Eligible businesses can receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in funds, with individual grant caps equivalent to three months of annualized operating expenses based on 2020 Federal Tax Returns. Funds can be used for payroll, business mortgage or rent, utilities and other operating costs. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
RMLD Citizens Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 1 p.m., Pleasant Street Center, Great Room.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 6 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
