READING – First came Friends and Family Day. Then it was the Pride Parade. This Saturday Reading continues its run of great June events with the Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration on the Town Common. If that’s not enough, how about some music at Reading Porchfest #5.
Now if mother nature would just cooperate.
At Tuesday’s night Select Board meeting there was unanimous support for clear skies Saturday. With a relatively light agenda, there also managed to be an awkward exchange during the appointment of town volunteers, as well as details on the town’s pursuit of $500,000 for the Birch Meadow project.
“It’s going to be a very exciting day,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez. “Porchfest is happening from noon to 6 p.m. And on the Town Common, we’re going to have our Juneteenth celebration. We’re going to have music, some food trucks, and a couple of food vendors. We’re really excited and hoping that the weather cooperates more this weekend than the previous two weekends.”
Juneteenth takes place from 1-7 p.m. on the Town Common and is free to all. It’s being sponsored by the Office of Equity and Social Justice, the Town of Reading, and the Reading Public Library. Others helping to organize it include Students of Color and Allies for Equity, Justice, and Inclusion, along with CATO, the Coalition of Us.
Juneteenth, officially commemorated last Monday, became a Massachusetts holiday in 2020 and a federal holiday in 2021. It celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Communities across the state have been celebrating Juneteenth and Saturday it’s Reading’s turn.
Food vendors in attendance include Work Hard Eat Good, and Chez Rafiki, a Mediterranean and Halal food truck. And if that doesn’t fill you up, there’s ice cream as well.
Need something to watch while you’re eating? Dance and music performances will showcase Area 51, Boston’s first majorette dance team, as well as the Ammaya Dance & Drum team. Ammaya focuses on traditional West African dance and drumming. In addition, there will be community and student speakers on the common and a live DJ.
Need something to drink while you’re watching the performances? A Beer Garden will feature the White Lion Brewing Company of Western Mass., and the Brockton Beer Company, the state’s sixth black-owned brewery.
“Juneteenth is an occasion that signifies both reflection as well as celebration, and we hope that, through this event, our community has the opportunity to learn more about the historical and continued significance of this day, and celebrate and appreciate African American culture in all of its forms,” said Sudeshna Chatterjee, Reading’s Director of Equity and Social Justice. “As Rev King once said, ' no one is free until we are all free'. There is great power in community learning, and we invite everyone in our town to come be a part of this celebration of freedom.”
As for the agenda, the board acted to replace a number of vacancies on town boards, a process that is usually low-key and controversy free. Until Tuesday.
Instead of appointing all the individuals selected by the Volunteer Appointment Sub Committee (VASC), Carlo Bacci asked to pull the Recreation Committee appointments out of the process and vote on them separately. The VASC, comprised of Haley and McCarthy, recommended to appoint Angela Binda, Richard Hand, and Peter Lydecker as full members and Eric Boemer, Kevin Leete, and Ben Ream as associate members.
But Bacci had a different thought.
“I would like to have either Eric Boemer or Kevin Leete as a full member to replace Angela Binda and my vote would be to not have Angela Binda on this committee at all,” said Bacci, who has had numerous run-ins with Binda.
Mark Dockser was the first to react.
“I think for the most part we’ve done a really good job of keeping this clean, even when we’ve had disagreements on people. I know that Carlo, you and Angela have got into it on a few occasions on a few things. I think we need to work through those kind of things. I don’t know that there is a behavior that would warrant someone not being reappointed. I would not agree with your recommendation.”
Karen Herrick agreed.
“I was at the Recreation meeting when maybe some things that upset you were said. They were not personal in nature. They were directed at actions and the Recreation Committee listened to it. I know it was uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for me to be there. But I don’t think it warrants keeping Ms. Binda off the committee.”
It was then that Bacci explained his many issues with Binda, including social media posts and other interactions that have occurred, both new and old.
But the board wasn’t swayed.
“I think we need to be very careful here,” said Dockser. “As it relates specifically to Angela, I think that she’s contributed an immense amount to this town as a volunteer. It hard to listen to someone assassinating that.”
In the end, after discussions about free speech, codes of conduct, and leading by example, the board voted, and Binda, along with the other Recreation Committee recommendations by VASC, was appointed by a 4-1 vote.
There were many others appointed and reappointed to town boards, including Sally Hoyt who was approved for a 51st year as a Reading Constable.
Others included Salvatore Clemente (Animal Control Appeals Committee), Cheryl Moschella and Jean-Paul Plouffe (Board of Assessors), Brian Boyle and Carl McFadden (Board of Cemetery Trustees), Kerry Dunnell and Geri Cramer (Board of Health), Tina Ohlson (Board of Registrars), Carolyn Johnson and Mark Logsdon (Climate Advisory), Heather Clish, Thomas Armstrong, and Hillary Mateev (CPDC), Brian Bowe, Walter Talbot, Tony Rodolakis, and Linda Connors (Conservation Commission), John Parsons, Rosemarie DeBenedetto, Jean Prato, Sally Hoyt, Nancy Ziemlak, and Linda Connors (Council on Aging), Megan Fidler Carey (Cultural Council), Illene Bornstein, Virginia Adams, and Ann Ward (Historic District Commission), Amelia Freedman, Samantha Couture, Christine Keller, and Pamela Adrian (Historical Commission), Steven Sullivan (MAPC), Carl McFadden (Reading Ice Arena Authority), Vivek Soni (RMLD Citizen Advisory Board), Jeffrey Lamson and Nancy Docktor (Town Forest Committee), Will Finch and Thomas Gardiner (Trails Committee), and Cynthia Hartman and Andrew Grasberger (Zoning Board of Appeals).
The board also gave its unanimous support for a letter to the state supporting the town’s effort to get a $500,000 state grant for Phase 2 of the Birch Meadow Master Plan. The Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) grant would be used for the area adjacent to the tennis courts at Reading Memorial High School. It includes the installation of an accessible playground, renovation of the basketball courts, and the provision of additional parking for the complex. In Phase 2, the location of the pickleball courts has been moved closer to the RMHS field house to avoid noise issues with area residents.
The town has until July 15 to submit its application for the grant. The town will hear if it received the grant in early fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.