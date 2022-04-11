READING - The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee is set to meet again on Tuesday to continue discussing how the town should best use its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
As part of this week’s meeting the committee will hear presentations from Reading Recreation and Reading Elder Services on how they might use potential funding, and after that town leaders will continue drafting a master list of ARPA funding items while ranking them into various categories. Among the qualifications being considered are time sensitivity, whether funding item is general or specific, if an item is a one-hit wonder/quick win/low hanging fruit that can be done quickly with ARPA funding, and if item saves town money in future. Town leaders are also working on developing a survey that will go out to the public later this spring in hopes of identifying what priorities the community would most like to see funded.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and can also be streamed live on Zoom and over RCTV.
---
Water and Sewer Construction
Tonight the town’s engineering division will be holding a virtual informational meeting on upcoming water and sewer construction planned for the downtown area.
The town will be replacing a number of sewers and water mains, with sewer work primarily focused on Haven Street from Atlantic Way to High Street with additional night time sewer pipe lining expected on Washington Street from Main Street to Village Street. Water main updates and replacements will primarily focus on the area surrounding the train depot, particularly between Main Street, Woburn Street and High Street.
Sewer work is scheduled to begin in late April and early May and last approximately one month. Water main construction hasn’t been scheduled but is expected to start within the next six months to a year. Tonight’s meeting will be held on Zoom starting at 6 p.m., and residents can find the meeting login information on the town’s website.
---
“Surge of the Heart” Parish Mission
Later this month the Reading Catholic Community will hold a pair of talks by nationally-known Catholic speaker Jon Leonetti, who will give practical and effective ways for Catholics to live, know and grown in faith and help close the gap between their faith and everyday lives. The first will take place at the St. Agnes Church on Wednesday, April 27 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and the second at the St. Athanasius Church on Thursday, April 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
---
Small business pandemic relief
Following previous relief measures, the state is once again allocating funds towards small businesses adversely affected by COVID-19. The latest program aims to direct $50 million towards historically underrepresented groups, including businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, disabled people and members of the LGBTQ+ community, along with $25 million for businesses that have not previously received financial relief through the state’s COVID-19 Relief Grant Program.
Eligible businesses can receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in funds, with individual grant caps equivalent to three months of annualized operating expenses based on 2020 Federal Tax Returns. Funds can be used for payroll, business mortgage or rent, utilities and other operating costs. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.empoweringsmallbusiness.
org/.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Killam School Council, 3 p.m., Killam School, Conference Room.
ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Historic District Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Birch Meadow School Council, 7:30 p.m., Birch Meadow School, Conference Room.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Historical Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.