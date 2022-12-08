READING – Say what you will about the town’s need for a Director of Equity and Social Justice. But you have to give Dr. Sudeshna Chatterjee credit for one thing. She turned the grumbling and mumbling of late November into a celebration of the work being done to make Reading a better place to live.
It was all positive Tuesday night at the Select Board meeting in Town Hall, at least as far as the presentation by Chatterjee, on the job as the town’s first Director of Equity and Social Justice since March. Her presentation took place just moments after the board discussed including an atheist emblem on the Town Common, next to the Hanukkah menorah and a Christmas tree.
While Chatterjee wasn’t a part of Tuesday’s atheist discussion – she hadn’t arrived at Town Hall yet – she was part of the discussion of a solution.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to work with Sudeshna,” said chair Mark Dockser. “I think this is the perfect opportunity to kind of have those discussions, have those explorations, see what’s going on.”
Instead of the contentious environment of the last Select Board meeting, the room was filled with supporters, participants, and volunteers, all working with the Reading Public Library and Chatterjee. It included RMHS members of Students of Color and Allies for Equity, Justice, and Inclusion (SOCA4EJI), the library’s Board of Trustees, and Reading’s Civil Rights Officer Pat Silva.
Chatterjee gave a PowerPoint presentation of the work she’s done since arriving in town and shared the presentation with numerous volunteers. She spoke of everything from her mission, approach, and best practices, to one of her favorite subjects. In our acronym loving government, that meant Partners and Allies for Inclusive Reading, better known as PAIR.
The PAIR community at the library has expanded to 70 participants and has a standing invite to all town and board liaisons. Select Board chair Mark Dockser has participated in their monthly meetings. The PAIR goals have many levels, including “setting the foundation of empathetic listening, mutual trust and learning, and humanizing one another.” They have thematic goals, asking how best to be allies to seniors, persons with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ community.
PAIR pursues this through three working groups, one devoted to education, one to resources and partnerships, and one to communication. Through the working groups, PAIR is sponsoring events such as Pride, Juneteenth, and Autism/neurodiversity Acceptance Month (April) and developing objectives, learning goals, potential partners, and public engagement ideas for each.
PAIR might be better explained by Silva.
“We’re just a group of Reading residents that come from diverse backgrounds, whether we’re from the police department and we have a special role, or whether from the school like Dr. [Thomas] Milaschewski, somebody from the Select Board showing up, or one of the community groups that we have, or just a community member who wants to bring their background and input into our collaborative effort, it’s really a room full of great people who bring all kinds of ideas and push toward one common goal.” said Silva.
“We’re just trying to set that foundation of empathetic listening, mutual trust and learning, and humanizing one another … it’s been a really positive experience for me, both as a civil rights officer, but really more as a Reading resident, a father, and a husband.”
PAIR’s next meeting is Dec. 21 at the library.
Chatterjee also said her office is involved with MLK Day and North American Heritage Month (November), all events that “humanize and celebrate one another and encourage civil dialogue and education around issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
Chatterjee was careful to explain that her office acts in an advisory and supporting role across town. The word enforcement is not in her job description. Instead, she wants to be a community resource to learn and engage with others through respectful dialogue and behavior. Talk is one thing, but Chatterjee also embraces facts and data, a key part of what she called her “best practices.”
“My office is an educational resource based out of the library,” said Chatterjee. “Just as you would borrow books from the library … I’m a resource available to all of you as residents and community members.”
Following her presentation, Chris Haley asked for more participation from Chatterjee, including in the ongoing discussion about holiday displays on the Town Common. Dockser asked her about participating in the discussion about celebrating Bill Russell. Karen Herrick said, “you’ve accomplished a lot in not a lot of time. You’ve been a very visible, highly engaged member of the community and I appreciate that.”
Jackie McCarthy asked about the DEI Community Assessment Grant the group had received. Chatterjee said the grant will help them pursue data to help with understanding community needs and strategic planning, much like the town did with the senior center survey. And Carlo Bacci praised the work and growth of PAIR.
“A very exciting first 10 months,” said Chatterjee. “And a lot of things to look forward to in 2023.”
