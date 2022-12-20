ACKNOWLEDGING EXCELLENCE - Superintendent of Schools Thomas Milaschewski announced the two winners of the annual Superintendent's Certificate of Academic Excellence award at the School Committee meeting December 15. (L-R) School Com. member Carla Nazzaro, Supt. Milaschewski, award winner Brendan Manning, School Com. Chair Shawn Brandt, Tom Wise and Chuck Robinson. The second award recipient Abigail LeBovidge was unable to attend the meeting.