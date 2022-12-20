READING – Superintendent of Schools Tomas Milaschewski announced the two recipients of the
Superintendent’s Certificate of Academic Excellence at the School Committee meeting of December 15. Named to the top academic award for Reading Memorial High School, presented annually, were seniors Abigail LeBovidge and Brendan Manning.
In making the presentation Milaschewski explained under the guidelines of the State program RMHS was authorized to present the award to two recipients and he thanked teachers and high school guidance officials for their work in researching the credentials of members of the senior class leading to their nomination for the prestigious award. Manning was presented the award at the meeting before the School Committee but LeBovidge was unable to attend the event due to a prior commitment.
Milaschewski praised Manning for his outstanding academic record which included an emphasis on Engineering courses and mentioned he was a National Merit Scholarship program semi-finalist. He is a key member of the high school robotics team as well as an Eagle Scout, leader of the high school Mock Trial program and a member of the marching band.
Lebovidge is the lone National Merit Award finalist at the school, one of 16,000 students nationwide scoring at the top of the PSAT test taken by 1.5 million grade 11 students allowing her to continue in the scholarship competition. A dedicated student, she is currently taking four advanced placement courses at RMHS and a member of the Science Olympiad Team. Milaschewski added that selection of the two academic award certificate winners was a difficult decision due to the number of excellent candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.