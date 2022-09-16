READING - Verizon would like to add three new cell towers in Reading according to the results of a Request For Information from the town that was discussed by the Reading Select Board Tuesday.
For those who have complained about Verizon’s coverage issues in town, it’s good news.
As for where the towers would go, Verizon has identified three sites. The first is the town-owned land in the Batchelder Road area, in the northern section of town off of Route 28. The second is the compost center, and the third is the Symonds Way area near the ice rink.
In a letter to the town, Verizon said, “these four macro sites (including Auburn Street Water Tank) are needed in the Town of Reading at this time, and once built, small cells may be deployed to assist specific locations in Town where coverage may still be difficult to reach because of terrain. Small cells in no way replace a macro site.”
Town officials have received numerous emails in recent weeks complaining about Verizon’s coverage in town. The first step is getting Verizon on the new Auburn Street Water Tank, a site that previously Verizon wasn’t on. According to Town Manager Maltez, the town will take it one RFP at a time, possibly starting with the compost center.
“It’s always been an issue here,” said Chris Haley of Verizon’s cell coverage.
The Select Board packet also contained an update on progress of the new water tank. The old tank has been taken down and the cell equipment transferred to a temporary structure. This fall the contractor will install the new tank foundation and the schedule includes Saturday work. The projected completion is next July.
While that is being done the town will soon post a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the cell carriers to install their equipment on the new tank. Also, the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) will begin discussions on the use of the open land adjacent to the water tank and the idea of a pocket park. This meeting is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 17.
The board previewed the 22 warrants that make up the November Town Meeting. Many were routine, some were a surprise, with Article 7 taking center stage.
Article 7 deals with funding a feasibility study “to consider the repair, addition and renovation, or replacement” of the Killam Elementary School. Reading is currently in the Eligibility Period as defined by the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The warrant article is among the final requirements for advancing beyond the Eligibility Period and shows the community is behind project.
In other articles of note, Article 6 authorizes the town to ask the state for a special law to dissolve the existing affordable housing trust. The subject has been a frequent agenda item for the board in recent months and would allow the town to replace the trust with a much more flexible Affordable Housing Trust Fund committee made up of five members.
Article 8 would give the town authority to execute 20-year leases with any cell carriers interesting in putting their equipment on the Auburn Street Water Tank. Article 9 would continue the town’s senior property tax exemption. Article 10 was a surprise to the board. It authorizes the town to grant tax abatements to members of the Massachusetts National Guard. Chair Mark Dockser asked why just the National Guard and Maltez said it originated from a new state law.
Article 11 will allow the town, if approved by the state, to expand the Board of Health from three to five members. Article 12 will prohibit dogs from being on the grounds of Charles Lawn, Forest Glen, Laurel Hill, or Wood End cemeteries. Article 13 asks the state to allow Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Del Signore to work beyond age 65. Article 14 refers to paying costs associated with Reading water distribution system. Article 15 allows the town to borrow money for the costs of constructing and improving the Maillet stormwater systems. If an earmark in the stalled state economic development bill comes through, Reading won’t need this article.
Article 16 deals with costs associated with the Haven Street Roadway Design. The Parker School Middle School roof is the subject of Article 17. Article 19 is related to a new Senior/Community Center and authorizes the town to purchase property for that purpose. This will allow the town to move on any property that might be available through the RFP that is set to expire Sept. 19. Article 20 would ban polystyrene from town food establishments, an idea still being resisted as a financial burden by Carlo Bacci and Chris Haley.
Article 21 asks the town to establish the Laura S. Parsons Fund using $10,000 donated by John Parsons. The Council on Aging would use the interest on the money and decide where it would go. Article 22 is a citizens petition mandating that the owners of commercial buildings downtown be made to shovel their public sidewalks by 9 a.m. after a snowstorm.
In other news from Tuesday night, Haley said the dunk tank at the Fall Street Faire raised $1,704. Half the money will go to Reading Rotary with half going to the owners of Ruff N Ready in town that will be added to their Gofundme efforts on behalf of Liliana Magee and push them over their goal … the official turnout for the Sept. 6 primary was 25.3 percent after including all the mail-in ballots … Sept. 21 is the date of the town’s first Financial Forum … The Cultural Council has opened up its grant cycle for 2023 … Dockser encouraged residents to take the survey on Senior/Community Center needs that is on the town website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.