READING - Officials from the town-based Missions of Deed charity recently praised students and staff at the Barrows Elementary School for raising enough money to purchase 50 beds for families in-need.
In a recent press release boasting about the enormity of the fundraising effort, Missions of Deeds officials explained the generosity will result in some children and infants experiencing the comfort of their own bed for the first time.
“The students at Barrows, who are called the ‘Shining Stars’, are our heroes. They are special heroes to the fifty children in need in various area towns who now have warm, comfortable beds because of the generosity of school children in Reading,” representatives from the non-profit said.
Situated off of Chaplin Avenue, the Missions of Deeds has spent the past three decades assisting indigent families furnish their homes with basic household goods like linens, kitchen essentials, and beds and other furniture. The charity also collects and distributes children’s books and winter clothing to clients.
The Barrows Elementary School initiative focussed on the non-profits beds program, which aims to “get people off the floor” and help families procure cribs, box springs, mattresses, and bed frames.
In order to support the cause, many of the local students took on yard work and other extra chores to raise money. Other participants emptied their own piggy banks while urging their parents and staff to also get involved.
“The kids found ways to raise money, including doing extra chores at home and even tapping into their own savings. They are supported by their parents and by the School's energetic and dedicated teachers and administrators who create a strong school spirit that encourages both learning and community awareness,” Mission of Deeds officials stated.
“Imagine our shock and amazement when this year the children at Barrows presented us with enough money to buy fifty beds.
Yes, fifty beds!” a spokesperson from the non-profit added.
The Mission of Deeds was started in 1993 by World War II veteran and former car parts retailer Tony Triglione, who passed away in 2011.
According to the Mission of Deeds, the organization strives to keep its overhead and administrative costs as low as possible in order to ensure that donations have a maximum impact for the cause.
Estimating that around 87.8 percent of all funds received go directly to clients, those interested in donating or volunteering to the charity can do so by calling 781-944-9797.
Donations can be dropped off at the charity by appointment, while some items, such as kitchenware and new linens, can also be brought to The Book Oasis at 311 Main St. in Stoneham.
The Mission of Deeds headquarters is situated a 6 Chaplin Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.