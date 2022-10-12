READING – The Select Board voted 5-0 Tuesday to enter into negotiations to purchase the vacant Walgreens building for the purpose of turning it into the town’s new Senior/Community Center.
The vote means the town will now negotiate with the owners of the downtown building, BH Waltham II LLC. In responding to the second Request For Proposal (RFP) issued by the town this summer, BH Waltham II LLC set a price tag of $7 million minus a sellers credit of approximately $2 million for the Walgreens building at 17 Harnden Street.
The board went into executive session to discuss the price and whether the building was worth it. The vote provided their answer and the town, along with Select Board chair Mark Dockser, will now begin negotiations.
“To be clear, we are authorizing the town to award the contract, subject to successful negotiations. It’s exactly where we are,” said Dockser.
It was a limited agenda Tuesday but the board found time for a little trash talk, took a vote to close the Nov. 8 state election warrant, and heard updates about last week’s Eastern Gateway presentation, the Board of Health, and polystyrene.
But the focus of the night was on the Walgreens building.
The discussion during open session started with timing. If speed was the goal, a Town Meeting approval of the Walgreens purchase could be followed by a January override vote. But members were unanimous in saying that wasn’t enough time to hold a community discussion on an override that is estimated to add $140 to the average tax bill.
After Dockser explained potential options, Chris Haley suggested holding off a vote until April, when the annual town election would be held. Carlo Bacci suggested tabling article 19 (authorizing purchase and funds for senior center) at November Town Meeting, then holding a special Town Meeting after the community had time to discuss the issue.
Karen Herrick was concerned that Town Meeting would ask questions that couldn’t be answered in November and said tabling the article was a potential option. And looking at a January town override, Jackie McCarthy said it would be “difficult to address all this by January.”
Haley said he had heard from some in the community about concerns that Walgreens would take away from the effort to replace the Killam Elementary School. But members made it clear that it wasn’t a choice between one or the other.
“We owe it to both communities (seniors and schools) to be pursuing both things,” said Dockser. “They both have high priorities.”
“This is not an either-or discussion,” said Herrick.
Bacci asked what would become of the current Pleasant Street Center and said, “if we don’t flush these things out it will be chaos at Town Meeting.”
With parking always lurking in seemingly every town discussion, Maltez mentioned the ideal scenario where the Pleasant Street Center is leased to a business that doesn’t need a lot of parking. If that’s the case, the current parking spaces could continue to be used by senior center patrons.
Haley painted a bleak picture for parking unless something was done.
“Reading’s on a collision course with having no parking,” said Haley. “We’re already there at that point. Making this building more attractive, for more people to go to in the downtown, there’s going to be nowhere to park.”
Herrick pointed out that downtown business might have a different take on an active center downtown.
“This could be a draw for downtown,” said Herrick. “You’re probably going to be really excited not to have an empty building there.”
In the middle of the parking discussion there was some good news: 12 new spaces. The town learned that the three properties owned by the Reading Housing Authority at 17, 19, and 21 Pleasant Street have 12 town-owned parking spots.
As for the potential final price tag for the Walgreens building, this summer the town enlisted the help of Gienapp Architects of Danvers, who came up with an estimate of $7.3 million to gut and refurbish the building. That means, if all those preliminary numbers held up, a new Senior/Community Center would cost the town $12.3 million.
Remember too, that in the stalled State Economic Development bill, there is $1 million for Reading for a new Senior/Community Center. That money could be used either for the purchase or the subsequent construction costs, and dropping the figure to $11.3 million. And a final reminder that all the numbers are subject to negotiations and very preliminary.
If $12.3 million seems high, the options are worse.
The town showed drawings of a potential expansion and renovation of the current Pleasant Street Center that is estimated to cost $18-21 million.
A new building at Symonds Way, next to Burbank Arena, has also been discussed and Maltez estimated that project at $30-40 million. He presented what he called “a back-of-the-napkin” drawing of how the new center would fit into that area.
Moving RMLD headquarters and using that building has been discussed but there are issues at that site that would be expensive to address. And no one other than the owners of the Walgreens building responded to the town’s RFP.
The night started with public comment and Council on Aging member Rosemarie DeBenedetto was first up with a giant notepad containing her feelings about the Walgreens building. At the previous meeting she used Market Basket grocery bags to make her point. And Tuesday’s point?
DeBenedetto wants to buy the Walgreens building, then tear it down. In its place, erect a new building with a multi-level parking garage. She also passed out a list to board members that included the issues with the current Pleasant Street Center such as doors that didn’t close, a dishwasher that’s been broken for three years, and decayed windows.
She concluded her statement with a reminder to the board.
“We voted you all in, we can vote you all out. So, pay attention to us.”
Before the Walgreens discussion, there were other items.
Maltez explained the issue with spotty trash pickup in town and said he hopes it’s resolved soon. The problems stem from JRM being sold to Republic Services in May. The town was assured in June that the transition would be smooth but it’s been anything but, with many delayed pick-ups across town. Maltez has spoken with their general manager frequently and hopes the issues will be resolved soon … Haley attended the Economic Development Summit last week and said the Eastern Gateway presentation that’s on RCTV was “definitely worth a listen” … the Board of Health will be issuing an RFP to do a community needs assessment survey … Climate Advisory chair David Zeek met with Reading North Reading Chamber of Commerce director Lisa Egan and Karen Herrick to discuss article 20 of the November Town Meeting which would ban polystyrene in Reading. Public forums are in the works to get community and business feedback.
Town Clerk Laura Gemme was on hand to close the State Election warrant, which the board did with a unanimous vote. She said approximately 5,000 ballots are set to go out to those in town who asked for mail-in ballots. Early voting at Town Hall starts Oct. 22, the same day as the town’s last Beer Garden on the common. Gemme suggested residents vote before drinking.
