READING - Next Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in recognition of the holiday Reading Memorial High School will host its annual program, with this year’s theme being “True Peace is the Presence of Justice.” The event will feature an interfaith invocation by the Reading Clergy Association, performances by the RMHS Jazz Band, Mixed Choir and other by other students, guest speakers, an art exhibit and more.
The program will take place at the RMHS Performing Arts Center is scheduled to begin with a 9:30 a.m. community breakfast followed by the cultural program at 10 a.m. For more information contact the Office of Equity and Social Justice at oesj@ci.reading.ma.us or visit the town’s website.
---
Water main replacement
Work on the water main replacement along Haven and Gould Streets is currently ongoing and is expected to impact the downtown area through the end of January. During construction Haven Street will remain open to traffic but some parking spots will be utilized daily for heavy equipment storage during non-working hours. Working hours will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though work is often expected to wrap up by 3 p.m., the town says.
Daily updates with expectations for the next day’s working plans will be provided on the town’s website, and message boards will be posted downtown and updates on social media to help keep the public informed as well.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Recreation Committee, 6:30 p.m., Senior Center, Great Room.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
School Committee, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board (Water Tank Update), 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom, RCTV.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Birch Meadow School Council, 3:30 p.m., Birch Meadow School, Conference Room.
Board of Health, 7 p.m., TBD.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle.
