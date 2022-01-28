Dionysios Georgopoulos is a well trusted, down to earth, and kind member of the RMHS community. He is always providing insightful commentary to class discussions, working with his fellow classmates, and pushing them to succeed. Dionysois has the utmost respect for everyone around him. He consistently makes his classes a better place to learn and he never fails to make his peers laugh with his spot-on impressions. Dionysios’ own words perfectly sum up his character. He said, “At the same time I think I’m someone who is reserved but not closed off, confident but not perfect, old school but not pompous.” Dionysios is a true role model for anyone at RMHS, and beyond.
For his last year of high school, Dionysios has filled his schedule to the brim. He is taking AP United States Government and Politics, AP Spanish Language and Culture, Honors Journalism, Honors Story Writing, Honors Financial Accounting, Select Choir, Mixed Choir, and Introduction to Calculus. This impressive slate of classes ensures Dionysios stays busy with challenging coursework while leaving time for more fun classes like Journalism or Story Writing. Dionysios’ hard work in his classes has paid off. He has continuously made the Honor Roll at RMHS.
On top of his jam-packed schedule, Dionysios is the drum major for the RMHS Marching Band. This is a great honor and a huge accomplishment for Dionysios because drum leader is one of the most important positions in the entire band. It comes with great responsibility. The drum major must ensure that the band is following the commands of the director. Dionysios was the leader of the band this past fall when they won the 2021 NESBA Championship. Under Dionysios’ leadership, the band was able to capture their first NESBA win in program history. The win came at home, right here in Reading, so it was a perfect way to cap off Dionysios’ senior season and the last four years spent with the band.
In addition to his contributions to the marching band, Dionysios is even more involved with the arts at RMHS by being President of the RMHS Choir. This is a position he earned for his senior year. Prior to that, Dionysios was the treasurer when he was a sophomore and junior.
Dionysios is no stranger to community service as he regularly helps with service projects organized through his church. One of his favorite events was visiting a senior center with his Confirmation class during sophomore year. This was particularly memorable for Dionysios because he was tasked with entertaining the senior citizens, which proved to be a success.
Dionysios works at Richardson’s Ice Cream at Jordans in Reading. In his free time, he likes to draw, sing, play saxophone, piano, or drums, and go for drives. Dionysios’ favorite movie is Monty Python and the Holy Grail. His favorite quote is, “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson
When looking back at his time in high school, Dionysois said he would like to thank everyone who helped him along the way. “Not only could I not get where I am today without them, they help me to realize where I’m going,” he said. He also noted how, like many students, he found learning via Zoom during a pandemic to be very difficult. However, he is proud of himself for overcoming the challenges it posed and not giving up his desire to do schoolwork. Dionysios said this is what he would remember the most about high school.
Dionysios noted that his favorite classes were anything related to Spanish or History. He had a few favorite teachers. Mr. Simpson, “for his ability to make class fun and serious at the exact same time ALL the time,” Ms. Warren, “for her unmatched ability to make the most complex things very simple, and her amazing laugh,” and finally Mr. Binaghi, “for helping me live up to my greatest potential in learning and appreciating Spanish.”
After he graduates high school in the spring, Dionysios plans to attend a four year college and study business or finance. He hopes to pursue an MBA or law degree after that.
Dionysios lives on Shackford Road with his parents, Constantine and Maria Georgopoulos, and his siblings, Constantine (15) and Angelina (12).
