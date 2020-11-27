When reflecting on his high school experience and his best moments, Adam shares many of them revolve around winning sports games and spending time with friends. His most exciting moment was being on the state championship winning high school lacrosse team and playing on the Boston University field. He shares that he'll always remember the people and teachers he’s met along the way.
Adam stays challenging himself with rigorous classwork and courses. This year he's enrolled in Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Physics, Advanced Placement BC Calculus, Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement Politics & Government and finally Honors Story writing and Honors Film Literature. To reflect his academic success, Adam is a part of the National Honors Society, the club at RMHS that recognizes students who have notable grades, volunteer hours and leadership roles. He was also voted MVP of the Real World Problem Solving week junior year from his peers.
Next fall, Adam looks forward to majoring in the field of biology and life sciences. He would love to pursue a career in biological research fields or medicine.
Adam loves to give back and volunteer as he’s done it in many different aspects of the Reading community. He's volunteered mostly at Communitas and some at Mission of Deeds. Adam has also coached and played basketball with children with disabilities at Communitas, reaching 40+ volunteer hours.
“I did this and fell in love with playing with these kids and created a great experience for all of them. Occasionally I would do other things for them such as cleaning, maintenance, or receptionist work,” Adam shares.
Some of his favorites include the movie Citizen Kane, the actor Joaquin Phoenix and the rapper, Logic. He could be seen dining at his favorite restaurant, Hop & Grind with friends and family.
A quote that Adam resonates with is one from Aristotle, "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light."
Adam also plays both football and lacrosse for the Reading Memorial High schools teams. To cement his love for football, he's seen refereeing flag football in the fall 8th grade through 11th. He has also
won a championship in lacrosse alongside his teammates.
In his free time. Adam spends time with friends, reads, plays video games, plays pickup basketball, and runs. In the past he has done freelance yard work and landscaping during the summer. Currently, he’s working at Target.
Adam would like to take this time to thank his friends, family and teachers for the love and support over the years.
“All of my classes have influenced me but especially the two classes I’ve had with Jessica Bailey have really shaped my interest in politics and government. I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teachers for putting me in the absolute best position I could be to succeed. I want to thank my parents for always being supportive of everything I’ve wanted to do and accomplish and for teaching me to be the best person I possibly can,” Adam shares.
Adam resides at 30 Perkins Ave with his parents, Chris and Laura and younger brothers, Grady (16) and Ben (13).
