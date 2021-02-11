READING – As the town dug out from the first nor’easter of 2021, it was the perfect night for the Reading Select Board to discuss the great outdoors.
The board spent much of its Tuesday agenda talking about open space, conservation land, recreation areas, and new Reading tree removal protocols. It also heard a heated discussion between board member Karen Herrick and Town Manager Bob LeLacheur to cap off the 3 ½ hour meeting.
It all started with a presentation on the Birch Meadow Master Plan. The area surrounding Reading Memorial High School hosts everything from the high school football team to winter skating on Castine Field. It’s the center of athletic activity in town but as any veteran of the area knows, there’s room for improvement. As it turns out, there’s room for pickleball too.
The potential improvements were presented by Mark Novak of Activitas, a landscape architecture and civil engineering firm. It included better lighting, restrooms, and enhanced pedestrian paths. It included eight pickleball courts, an open-air pavilion with solar energy panels, a new turf field behind Coolidge Middle School with room for two softball fields, and a new turf soccer field with two softball fields where there are currently three softball fields. The plan is ambitious, aggressive, and needs just one thing to make it all happen.
“Somebody win the lottery,” said LeLacheur, throwing a bucket of reality on the presentation.
Money was not discussed Tuesday night, at least in terms of solid dollar figures. The new football field and track is already part of FY22 budget discussions. But the rest of Novak’s proposals will need money and potentially lots of it. Still, residents can dream.
One aspect of the project has already been approved by the Recreation Committee and that’s the creation of a central spine walkway that starts at Birch Meadow Drive. The walkway heads toward the tennis courts, passing along the varsity softball field’s third base line, past the Morton Field outfield fence, before turning left at the tennis courts and heading to the parking lot behind the high school. The path would be 8-10 feet wide and would include lighting.
Last month’s Recreation Committee vote included restrooms and pavilion/concessions just behind Morton’s right field fence. The plan can be implemented in phases and it’s possible the walkway and pavilion could be part of the FY23 capital plan.
Money isn’t the only challenge at Birch Meadow. You may think of Castine Field as a place to play soccer in the summer and ice skate in winter. But the Federal Fish & Wildlife service National Wetlands Inventory calls Castine a palustrine emergent persistent seasonally flooded/saturated excavated wetland. Who knew? But that information illustrates why improving Birch Meadow is more complicated than you might think.
Next for the plan is a discussion with public safety officials and schools. Most of the land is town owned but the goal is to involve the School Committee along with police and fire. The plan will be back in front of the board in March.
The Birch Meadow discussion led to an update on the town’s Open Space and Recreation Plan (OSRP), which includes not only Birch Meadow but all public and privately-owned undeveloped lands. The OSRP was last approved in 2013 with a seven-year action plan. It needs to be updated in part to gauge resident’s interests in open space and also to keep the town eligible for state funding opportunities. A virtual public meeting was held Monday night to get resident input and a community survey was closed last month. The next step is to compile public input, talk with town staff and stakeholders, and then report back to the public in the spring. If you’re late to the open space discussion, you can catch up by going to readingopenspaceandrec.com.
Keeping the outdoor theme going, the Maillet land, located just a short distance from Austin Prep, was next on the agenda. The town has been trying to transfer ownership of the land to the Conservation Commission for decades. The history of the transfer attempts goes back to the 1937 Town Meeting. Many have tried to execute the transfer, including Camille Anthony, who was chair of the Conservation Commission in 1986. Now it’s the 2021 Select Board’s turn, leading to what is hoped to be a final act by April Town Meeting. The process started Tuesday with LeLacheur updating the board. The next step will be a board vote at its next meeting to transfer the land to the Conservation Commission. The last stop of a decade’s long pursuit would be the April Town meeting.
Department of Public Works Director Jane Kinsella led a discussion on the proposed policy for removal of trees located within town conservation land. If a tree falls, or appears likely to fall, in Reading Conservation Land, whose responsibility is it? Last year the DPW budgeted $12,000 for tree removal and ended up spending $28,000 as more requests from residents to remove trees came in.
“We were getting constant calls,” said Kinsella.
Trees on conservation land fall under the Conservation Commission. The proposed plan sets up a process where the tree warden would communicate with the Conservation Administrator about how to deal with a tree issue. The proposed plan deals with town trees falling on private property, town trees falling on town property, and a host of other potential issues.
The plan will next be discussed by the Trails Committee and the Town Forest Committee. Herrick asked to also hear from the tree warden at the next meeting, at which the board could vote to approve the policy.
The board voted, 5-0, to establish the Parking Advisory & Recommendations Committee (PARC), which is an ad hoc committee that will review Reading’s downtown parking situation. The mission of the PARC is to clarify and simplify reading’s downtown parking system from a user perspective and enforcement standpoint. PARC will have nine members, including a Select Board member, a member of the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC), and seven other residents who have some connection to downtown. PARC will make a presentation of their draft recommendations to the board sometime in August.
The meeting ended with a spirited exchange between LeLacheur and Herrick.
Herrick asked LeLacheur when she would get copies of the police report following an election day incident at RMHS in which a police officer allegedly took a selfie with a candidate’s supporters. She also asked about details surrounding an incident she heard occurred between police and teachers that may have led to the suspension of an officer.
“This week unfortunately I have heard some disturbing ongoing exchanges between the Reading teachers and the Reading police officers. This concerns me because I’ve heard the situation may be escalating and – all this is all second hand -- that an officer may even have been suspended,” said Herrick. “I’m quite concerned that our Select Board hasn’t received any information on this. Communication with the Select Board is a pretty important item and we’ve talked about that. It’s very concerning to me because if it’s true, it’s divisive and has serious ramifications on our ability to recruit and hire the best teachers and best police officers.”
Herrick asked if LeLacheur had conversations with Police Chief David Clark and School Superintendent John Doherty about the situation and what actions has he taken? She also said she hadn’t received “satisfactory answers” on the election day incident along with requests for the police blotter from Nov. 3, a copy of the completed police investigation, and a copy of the police conduct handbook. She also asked for information on the hiring of a new Deputy Police Chief.
“I haven’t received this information so I’m going to ask you again for it,” said Herrick. “It’s my job to follow up.”
LeLacheur responded.
“I’m go to start by saying I don’t appreciate the way this came up. None of this was on the agenda and it’s inappropriate. I’m happy to answer some of your questions. I don’t have answers for all of your questions. You put in a public records request for the police department and I stepped out of it. They will respond to you in the time frame they are given by the law. I didn’t know if they had already responded to you. So, you will get the information you requested. It was only last week.
“In terms of police and teachers I would be very disturbed if the information you had was current. As I reported to this board at the last meeting (Jan. 19), and sent out a memo to the media and the town about it, as did John Doherty on the Thursday before. I believe that issue was nipped in the bud. I have not heard any complaints since my memo. If you had any information that was after that date, I’d be keenly interested in that.”
Herrick questioned that memo and asked for specifics, including information about the officer. LeLacheur said he wasn’t clear what she meant by specifics and added, “do you really expect me to say that in an open meeting.”
Herrick responded “yes” to which LeLacheur said, “well it’s not going to happen. It’s not an appropriate question for open session.”
Chair Mark Dockser eventually jumped between the two, stressed better communication, and said, “we need to take this down a bit. I’m hearing two people very frustrated at the moment.”
The board will meet again on Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.