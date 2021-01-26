READING - Parker Middle School student Quinn Synnott, will represent his community as the 2021 Project 351 Ambassador for the Reading Public Schools.
Project 351 is a youth-led movement for positive change that unites an 8th grade Ambassador from each of Massachusetts' 351 cities and towns for a transformative year of leadership development, enrichment, and impact. Through unique service opportunities, Ambassadors gain valuable skills, create positive change in communities, build a state-wide network of values-aligned peers, and unite the Commonwealth in common purpose.
An ambassador is an 8th grade student selected by educators in the community to serve and lead for a year's term of transformative service opportunities. Quinn has been a leader in our Parker Service program for three years. He initiates , takes responsibility and follows through on service projects within and outside of the school. He embodies our core values of kindness, community and personal best with his everyday actions and impact. As a band and chorus member, he is always kind, compassionate, humble and gracious to both his teachers and peers. Quinn's sense of humor and interest in getting to know other people and perspectives, entice other people to naturally gravitate toward him and view him as a leader.
The 12-month journey as Ambassador will support Quinn's development as a leader and change maker because it will give him chances to hone his leadership and social skills and put them to use for the greater good within and beyond our community. Quinn is up for the adventure and will be an outstanding representative of Reading's youth.
The Project 351 program, developed by the non-profit founder Carolyn Casey, was first unveiled in 2011 with the support of former Mass. Gov. Deval Patrick.
According to the organization, Patrick was looking to celebrate his re-election to a second term in office by focusing on the development of youths.
With his help, Casey and the governor unveiled an initial one-day workshop for young people that coinicided with the state’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A year later, the one-year program was introduced.
“With the enthusiastic and engaged leadership of Governor Charlie Baker, Project 351 is a grassroots, youth-led, school-based movement for positive change. One that advances Social and Emotional Learning objectives, scales transformative impact for a portfolio of nonprofit innovators, and develops a rising generation of upstanders, bridge builders, and change makers,” website materials from the non-profit organization read. “Today, our Ambassador and Alumni community stands 3,753 strong, with more than 780,000 lives positively impacted through service.”
