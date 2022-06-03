Tommy Joyce is a kind, hardworking, and dedicated member of the RMHS community. To his friends, and peers Tommy is known as someone who is always there to help. Tommy is a constant friendly face in the hallways of RMHS. He is always there to say hello, ask how you’re doing, and brighten the day of his fellow classmates. Tommy is truly a kind soul and one of the nicest people to grace the halls of RMHS. Some of Tommy’s favorite memories from his time at RMHS came from all the hours he spent practicing and performing with many different RMHS Bands. Music is very important to Tommy and he made an effort to be as involved as possible with it over the past four years.
For his Senior year classes, Tommy is taking Poetry, World War II, Intro to Engineering Design, Symphonic Band, Intro to Calculus, Financial Literacy, and finally, Film and Literacy.
As a Senior, Tommy had the opportunity to take a World War II class. This elective history class, taught by Mr. D’Entremont is split into two semesters. The European Theater is examined in the first semester while the Pacific Theater of the war is studied in the second semester. This class is a favorite of many RMHS Seniors because of how interactive it is and the teaching style of Mr. D’Entremont. This class was one of Tommy’s favorites during his time at RMHS.
Another one of his favorite classes Tommy took during these last four years was History 10 with Mr. Dailey. He also thoroughly enjoyed Facing History, which he took during his Junior year at RMHS.
Some of his favorite teachers were Mr. Dailey, Mr. D’Entremont, and Mr. Debenedictis, who all teach history, which is Tommy’s favorite subject.
Over the past four years, Tommy has invested a great deal of his time into various different music programs at RMHS. Tommy plays percussion for the RMHS Symphonic Band, RMHS Stage Band, RMHS Marching Band, Winter Percussion, and finally Percussion Ensemble.
Since he clearly has a passion for music and RMHS Bands, Tommy said that one of his favorite memories from his time at RMHS came from earlier in this school year, in the fall of 2021. The RMHS Marching Band captured the first New England Scholastic Band Association championship in program history.
This win was a huge accomplishment for the band and was the culmination of four long years of hard work and dedication for the Seniors.
To make the win even sweeter, the competition was held right here in Reading, and the band was able to win in front of a hometown crowd.
While it was a great way to cap off the Marching Band careers of RMHS Seniors, the win set a new standard for success for the underclassmen.
In his free time, Tommy loves to play video games and rollerblade. His favorite movie is The Shawshank Redemption. Tommy works at Staples in Reading.
In the fall, Tommy will be attending Saint Anselm College. Due to his love of history, Tommy will be majoring in History and Secondary Education in the hopes of eventually becoming a History teacher.
Tommy lives on Cape Cod Ave with his parents, Neil and Anne Joyce. He also has an older brother, Micheal (21).
