READING - The district’s newest principal screening committee has already identified two finalists for the Joshua Eaton Elementary School leadership position being vacated by four-year Reading administrator LisaMarie Ippolito.
In a “Pathways” blog update posted earlier this week, Schools’ Superintendent Dr. John Doherty announced that the search group, charged with vetting down the initial batch of job applications to the finalist stage, had managed to accomplish their task in just about a week’s time.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the Joshua Eaton Screening Committee for their hard work and flexibility in the process. They have done an amazing job…I am pleased to announce that we have two finalists,” the superintendent revealed.
Those vying for the post are both external candidates with no previous associations or work history with the Reading school district. However, both of the candidates are somewhat familiar with the community after having been named finalists for the principal’s vacancy at the Birch Meadow Elementary School earlier this month.
The two Joshua Eaton finalists include:
• Jessica Ekhomu, who is currently employed as an assistant principal at a K-8 school in Roxbury Crossing, Mass;
• and Caitlin Shelburne-Senior, with is the director of instruction at a private elementary school in California.
Many in the Reading school community only just learned about Ippolito’s pending departure, which comes as the building principal accepts a job as Newburyport Public School’s next assistant superintendent.
First hired to head up the Joshua Eaton in 2016, when she was wooed away neighboring Wilmington’s school system, Ippolito had been a rising star in Reading due to her efforts in turning around the neighborhood elementary school’s status as an underperforming facility.
Doherty, who is himself stepping down from the helm of Reading Public Schools’ on July 1, first notified the School Committee about Ippolito’s job status last Thursday night.
Because each of the two finalists for the Joshua Eaton post were previously in the running for the Birch Meadow School’s principal’s position, Doherty has apparently finished his deliberations over that building administrator vacancy.
The presumed favorite for the Birch Meadow’s job, given that she was the only other finalists in contention for the post, is Scarlet Grandt, an assistant principal at an elementary school in Salem, Mass.
