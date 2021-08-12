READING – With mixed-use developments sprouting up in Reading like weeds in your garden, maybe the emotional night in Town Hall Monday was to be expected.
Before a packed Select Board Meeting Room, the developers of 6-16 Chute Street appeared before the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC). Led by the attorney for so many of these Reading projects, Josh Latham, the group presented numerous drawings and explanations for their development plan for the triangular piece of land boarded by High Street and Chute Street, steps from the Reading train station.
Their presentation of the 40R project was well-organized with multiple views of what they hoped the four-story property would become. It included 33 residential 1-2 bedroom apartments and 42 parking spaces. It included retail space, a second-level terrace with plantings, a living wall along Chute Street with seasonably-appropriate plantings, and sidewalks they said were much more pedestrian friendly.
Latham described the current building as, “outmoded and tired. It is not attractive.” When architect Jeff Olinger finished his presentation, it was time for the room to react and it started with CPDC board member Nick Safina.
“I don’t understand why we would settle for less than half of what’s there now for retail,” said Safina of the plans which call for the five current businesses to be replaced with two. “That’s important I think. There’s no outdoor space, you cut the outdoor space in half. I don’t think that’s acceptable. There’s no space on High Street to do anything outside … the number of units is concerning and I think it’s causing the mass of the building to overwhelm the site.”
The greatest challenge to the project could come, not from the CPDC, but from the lease-holding owners of businesses currently occupying the site. More than one speaker mentioned legal action.
“The property is currently leased and we are in the middle of a dispute on litigation counsel,” said attorney Nick Pavlidis, representing the Last Corner Restaurant. “We will be preparing papers to protect my client’s rights both respect to the lease and otherwise. At the very least, this application is premature because the leases contemplate issues that could keep the property leased to my clients and others for close to a decade or longer.
“We have here business owners who want to continue, want to be around, want to perhaps even pass on the business and improve on their businesses, but they now have a cloud over their heads because we need to be litigating this.”
Latham responded.
“Nothing being said here tonight is doing anything illegal, breach of contract, anything. We’re simply seeking a proposal to redevelop the site pursuant to the 40R district. My client [Plimsoll Company] is going to honor all leasing arrangements that he has … this is the first we’ve heard of litigation.”
Others in the room and on zoom had questions on construction, parking, sustainability, the impact on schools, traffic, and abutters. And then there was just a general feeling in the room that enough is enough when it comes to the town’s growing collection of mixed-use developments.
“We moved here because it was a nice residential bedroom community with a reputation for good schools, good families, and low population density. We did not want to live in an overbuilt city like Lawrence or Somerville,” said Mike Monahan, a Bancroft Ave resident of 25 years. “However, with every passing year more and more oversized, bulky monstrosities are built in Reading and Reading increasingly reverts more and more to a city closer to Lawrence or Somerville. The result is that we no longer live in a town, but a city. When I walk through downtown Reading it is through a canyon of large oversized multi-family units … I ask the board, why is Reading consistently allowing more and more and more and more multi-family monstrosities with each passing day?”
Monahan targeted the 40B (affordable housing) and 40R (smart growth in defined areas) state regulations that promote development and asked the board to work with the state legislature to stop what’s happening in town.
But CPDC member John Weston said any changes need to start with Reading Town Meeting.
“That’s the forum for that discussion,” said Weston. “I would rephrase the question. I wouldn’t rephrase the question in terms of how you stop development because we can’t. There is no town in Massachusetts that can stop development. If you want a vibrant community, you cannot stop development. I would rephrase that question to how can we reshape development in a way that we want it in this town. We need to make sure we develop in a way that the community wants to develop. Our zoning is set up right now, we are developing in the way that Town Meeting has told us to develop. If we want to do something different then we need to go to Town Meeting. But it’s not a matter of stopping development.”
After two hours of discussion the CPDC voted to continue the hearing on Oct. 4.
It was a busy night for Latham, as he also represents the developers of 18 Woburn Street, another proposed 40R development and opposite CVS. The initial plan was for seven residential units, first floor commercial space and an outdoor dining area in a three-story building. The first public hearing was in March and both the CPDC and Select Board have weighed in since then with concerns.
On Monday, Latham and developer Giovanni Fodera were back before the CPDC with updates. The biggest change deals with the entrance to the lower level parking. Initially the plan was to have the entrance in the back and result in potentially losing one parking space in the CVS lot. But that idea ran into head winds from the Select Board and the town. The new plan has the entrance on the side, at the bottom of the entrance way into the municipal lot. That change meant the garage ceiling, and therefore the overall building, needed to be raised three feet.
In addition, the plan for seven residential units has been scaled back to six, with a corresponding drop in parking spots from nine to eight. The building will have three two-bedroom units on floors two and three. The first floor will be devoted to retail and/or a restaurant. As opposed to the Chute Street proposal, the few in the room who remained didn’t wish to speak and there was no public comment.
One of the biggest concerns CPDC members had regarded comments from the fire department that expressed concern with the single staircase planned and access to, and egress from, the building.
“The current design of the building makes access to the rear of entire square problematic,” said Captain Rick Nelson. “The current set of plans that have been supplied don’t appear to show our access is possible. They appear to show that it will not work.”
Those comments didn’t sit well with CPDC members.
“I can’t sign off on something where he says, this in our opinion puts an occupant at significant risk. I can’t do that,” said Heather Clish.
The proposal will get another hearing before the CPDC on Sept. 13.
