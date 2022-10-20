READING - The source of a downtown power outage eluded baffled first responders and Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) engineers for hours on Wednesday morning, when a number of Reading Center merchants reported a broad range of electrical malfunctions inside their businesses.
According to RMLD managers and town officials, who shuttered access to Main Street between Haven and Woburn Streets at around 11 a.m. yesterday, utility company technicians eventually blamed the power problems on a “small piece of equipment that failed prematurely.”
Service was reportedly restored to most customers in the effected area shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, though RMLD lineworkers were still in the area after that point while making permanent repairs.
Local firefighters say they were first dispatched to the “600 block” section of Main Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when several businesses complained about flickering lights, electrical odors, and a burning surge protector in their stores.
At first suspecting a power surge was at fault, police were dispatched to Reading Center at around 11 a.m. in order to condone off the area to traffic. A half-hour later, as RMLD engineers and lineworkers were spotted checking out transformers and other equipment in the area, a message from the town’s head public safety dispatcher was sent out to residents warning them to completely avoid the downtown area.
“Due to police, fire and RMLD activity in Reading Square, we are asking all residents to avoid the downtown area and seek alternate routes of travel. Some buildings are currently without power and may be closed for the day,” that alert from town officials explained.
“Some buildings are currently without power and may be closed for the day. Please contact them before heading to the square. RMLD is working on the issue and will restore power as soon as possible,” residents were further advised.
In total, according to town officials, a total of eight businesses experienced prolonged power outages during the investigation into the service issues.
With roadblocks removed from the scene sometime before 1:49 p.m., motorists - though encouraged to find alternative routes - were allowed to resume travel through the area before RMLD officials had restored power.
According to a prepared statement released by Town Hall managers on Wednesday afternoon, though the electrical problems were likely limited to the Reading Center area, any other RMLD customers who experienced issues yesterday is begin asked to report the incident.
“The issue is believed to be isolated to the Reading Center area, but residents and businesses are encouraged to report any issues they experience by calling the Reading Municipal Light Department directly at 781-942-6598,” Wednesday’s afternoon press release read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.