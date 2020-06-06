By BOB HOLMES
READING – This time, Emmy Dove left no doubt.
“The right thing in this case is to have one combined election, rather than two separate elections. It should be a no-brainer,” said Dove, chair of the Board of Health and probably the most knowledgeable public health expert in Reading.
In possibly her last public statement before resigning her position on the Board of Health, Dove made it clear that having two separate elections, the recall of Select Board member Vanessa Alvarado on Aug. 1 and the state primary on Sept. 1, was a horrible idea.
“In my mind, this shouldn’t even be a debate. I’ve spent 20 years in infectious disease research and yesterday after the meeting I started wondering if I was missing some glaring facts. I consulted with colleagues, infectious disease specialists, the editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and they all concurred that a single election is the safest option for all involved.
“In my mind [the Select Board] has to make a decision. Is double the risk tolerable to you? I can tell you that for me, it’s not. I cannot in good conscience advocate for two separate elections that would increase the risk for poll workers and voters. I just can’t. We’re in a pandemic. Lives are at stake. It’s a really easy decision for me.”
Most in the rare Friday Select Board meeting agreed. From colleagues on the Board of Health to members of the Select Board, all were surprised by her strong statement. Her thoughts followed a lengthy Board of Health meeting on Thursday focused on election safety.
Even though Select Board member Carlo Bacci later motioned to hold the Aug. 1 recall election, it was an idea that was dead as soon as Dove’s last words filled the Zoom broadcast on RCTV. For the record, Bacci’s motion lost, 3-1.
But what seemed like the obvious next step didn’t happen. Rather than go ahead and vote to hold the recall election on Sept. 1, the Select Board again delayed their decision, this time to their next meeting on Wednesday, June 3. While a vote on the recall seems slated for Sept. 1, the board again is looking for more information.
Last Wednesday the board delayed the vote until Friday, asking for feedback from the Board of Health on election safety as well as hoped for clarity from the state legislature. They got the feedback from the Board of Health, but the legislature is another story.
Legislation before the senate includes allowing virtual town meetings, vote by mail, no excuses absentee ballots, extended early voting, and even a provision allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to work at polling sites. Every town in the state is awaiting something to come out of the legislature. Many towns, including Reading, have already decided to hold virtual town meetings even though they are not legal in Massachusetts.
While some residents may be understandably frustrated by the delay in setting a date for the recall election, Friday’s board action doesn’t change the option of Sept. 1. It just eliminated Aug. 1, something that wasn’t going to happen after Dove’s comments anyway. As for the legislative action, it’s a huge piece of the puzzle for many towns, but there’s no guarantee when it will come.
“It’s not clear what the Senate is going to do with that bill,” said Select Board chair Mark Dockser. “They’re not meeting again until Monday and we don’t know what will happen.”
During her comments, Dove made another suggestion.
“I would also highly recommend the Select Board consider adding at least one additional polling location,” said Dove.
But that recommendation was opposed by Town Clerk Laura Gemme, who last Wednesday said her preference was to have the recall election on Aug. 1. For starters, Gemme said every registered voter would have to be notified by mail if their polling place changed.
“I agree with everything Emmy said as far as safety and exposure, but I would really strongly, strongly advocate against changing a polling location, for several reasons.”
Gemme said towns will already be facing a number of changes to how elections are run because of the pandemic. The last thing Gemme wants, is for the town to add even more changes.
“It would be very difficult for the voters. I would say about 75 percent of the registered voters in Reading have no clue what precinct they live in,” said Gemme. “If you change the locations, you’re going to have half the registered voters coming to the fieldhouse and sending them to a different location. I didn’t sleep last night thinking about that. Whatever date is decided we’ll make work to make it as safe as possible, but please don’t change the polling locations.”
It may seem like a snail’s pace, but the recall process is moving along. Last Thursday the Board of Registrars set June 29 as the date to start the hearing stemming from challenges from Alvarado and her attorney to 912 signatures in the recall petition.
If Alvarado is successful, enough signatures will be invalidated and there will be no need for an election. If she isn’t, the Select Board appears ready to vote Wednesday to make Sept. 1 the date for the recall election. Of course, that’s been said before.
