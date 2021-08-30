READING - Tuesday evening the Finance Committee, Select Board and School Committee will hold a Financial Forum in which the two bodies will discuss a wide range of issues, including federal grant funding, long-term financial planning, the town’s capital plan and current projects, future projects and land use.
The bodies will also discuss the September 27 Special Town Meeting and several financial warrant articles to be included at that meeting. The Financial Forum will be held at the Reading Public Library and will also be streamed on Zoom and RCTV starting at 7 p.m.
---
General Washington complex relief efforts
Since the residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building in July, local residents have stepped up to raise more than $20,000 of relief money in support, the town announced last week.
Combined with the efforts of Metro Housing Boston and with the help of $50,000 in direct support from the Salvation Army plus hours of logistical work by local residents, governmental officials and agencies, the majority of the affected residents have found alternative permanent or temporary housing.
Unfortunately, about a dozen or so residents had not as of last week and are due to lose their temporary housing today. Those people will still need help over the next few months, and anyone who is able to donate to the town’s emergency relief fund is encouraged to do so.
Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal. For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
Art Walk returns
This September the Downtown Reading Art Walk will return for its third year, and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board, 6 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library and Zoom.
Financial Forum, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library and Zoom.
Wednesday:
Parking Advisory and Recommendation Committee, 7 p.m. Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall and Zoom.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Historical Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall Conference Room.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.