READING - Jeanne Borawski representing the Reading Rotary and the Fall Street Fair accompanied by Ace Foulds of the Reading Porch Fest were the first to take advantage of the public in person meeting of the School Committee on June 24th. They jointly announced their groups were sponsoring a K-12 student writing contest as part of an observance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States on 9/11/2001.
The event will be held on Reading Common at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 with the annual Reading Street Fair being held the following day.
Students can submit a poem or essay on the theme “Light in the Darkness.” A judging panel will determine a winning essay or poem from the elementary, middle, and high school levels. The winning students will each win $100 and the opportunity to present their writing at the town-wide commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Writing submissions are due August 1.
Details can be found at http://www.fallstreetfaire.com/events-and-activities/9-11-20th-anniversary-writing-contest/.
At the School Committee meeting the duo obtained the board’s permission to have the schools promote and participate in the event and the committee agreed to have one of their members to be one of the judges of the writing contest. Specifically Borawski asked if the schools could send out an email blast to all student families about participating in the writing contest.
School Committee member Erin Gaffen will be the committee liaison to the event. The School Committee gave a warm reception to the observance and the student writing contest which Chuck Robinson termed “a wonderful idea”.
