This week’s senior profile highlights Riya Rai, a compassionate, hardworking, and respectful senior at RMHS. Riya is a valuable member of the varsity cross country and JV track and field teams at RMHS. She is a determined student who puts her best into whatever task is at hand. Riya is a caring friend to many at the high school and is a great role model to others. Before coming to the high school Riya attended Birch Meadow Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School.
Riya is taking a great selection of classes this year including, AP Biology, Honors Film/Lit, Honors Storywriting, Honors Spanish 5, Introduction to Calculus, Child Development and Marketing.
Riya has spent a good amount of time during her high school career volunteering around the community. She has volunteered at the Special Skates Program at the Burbank Ice Arena in Reading. There she taught children with different abilities how to ice skate. She was a skating “buddy” in the winters of both her junior and senior years. Riya has also helped out at the Festival of Trees at Parker Middle School. At Parker she helped sell raffle tickets. Recently Riya helped out greeting families and members of the community who were attending ArtsFest 2023.
On top of school and sports Riya also has gained some working experience. During the summer of 2022 Riya worked as a camp counselor for North Reading Recreation. During her senior year of high school she worked at Extended Day at RISE Preschool, taking care of the students before they got picked up.
Some quick fun facts about Riya are that her favorite food is chicken parmesan and her favorite dessert is chocolate cake. Riya’s favorite actor is Chris Evans and her favorite music artist is Taylor Swift. Riya’s favorite book is Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan and her favorite animal is a cat. In her free time Riya enjoys running, listening to music, painting, and spending time with friends and family.
When asked what her most exciting moment of high school was, Riya says it was when she and her teammates on the cross country team went to the Twilight Invitational meet in Cape Cod. Riya explains why the event was so exciting saying, “ In my senior year, I was invited to run on this course and it was very exciting to run against so many different schools. Throughout my senior season, I continuously improved my times and continued growing with the support of my teammates, coaches, and family.”
A teacher that had a positive impact on Riya was Mrs. Williams, Riya’s junior year English teacher. Riya writes, “It was very evident that she had a genuine passion for teaching and truly cared about her students. Her class was definitely one that I looked forward to going to throughout the school year.”
One of Riya’s favorite classes that she has taken at the high school is Honors English 10 with Mrs. Mooney. She found the class interesting and enjoyed going to it.
She writes, “We read very intriguing novels throughout the year such as, Into the Wild and The Scarlet Letter. We learned about different ideologies and how they translated to the author’s works. Each book was very interesting and I loved learning about the different eras of thinking and writing.”
Riya says she will always remember the friendships she has made at the high school.
She writes, “Outside of my classes, I met some of my closest friends through both Cross Country and Track and Field. I will always remember those who supported me throughout my years at RMHS and who have had a huge impact on my life. While in college, I hope to keep in touch with everyone despite not being able to see each other as often.”
Riya would like to thank her friends and family for their support during her time at RMHS.
She states, “I would like to thank my friends and my family. They have helped me deal with many different stressful situations and work through them. I am very grateful to be surrounded by such supportive and loving people. They were always there for me when I needed them the most and I could not have accomplished my goals without them behind me.”
Next year Riya is excited to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she will major in Biology on a premedical pathway.
Riya resides on Barrows Road with her parents Monika Verma and Gurwinder Rai. Riya has two younger siblings, Jessica (15) and Ishaan (9).
