READING - Though far more divided over the appointment of other board officers, the Select Board last night wholeheartedly endorsed the selection of Jacqueline McCarthy as the five-member body’s next chairperson.
Conducting their annual reorganization exercises during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting in Town Hall, all five Select Board members independently declared McCarthy as an unifier who is most likely to fairly represent the interests of all.
McCarthy, the junior member of the board, inherits the chairperson’s gavel from senior Select Board member Mark Dockser. She later thanked her peers for their show of confidence in her leadership abilities.
“I think it’s important, as we move forward as a community, that we work together as a board in setting a tone and an expectation. I feel very confident Jackie can do exactly that,” said Dockser in remarks made before the vote on the new chairperson.
“Thank you for trusting me with this responsibility. I know I have big shoes to fill…How the five of us show up across town and treat each other really sets the model for what we’d like to see from other boards in town,” the new chairwoman later said upon taking her new place at the center dais of Town Hall’s main hearing room.
McCarthy, nominated to the leadership role by Select Board member Karen Herrick, ultimately ended up being the only person considered for the position.
As chair for the next 11 months - the reorganizational process was delayed due to the election recount on April 22 - McCarthy will set the board’s meeting agendas and moderate the tone and pace of future deliberations over those official business matters. She will also interact more regularly than her colleagues with key Town Hall staff like Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
Entering her second year on the Select Board, McCarthy’s rise to a leadership role comes as colleagues Dockser and Herrick have clashed somewhat regularly with fellow board members Carlo Bacci and Chris Haley.
Though Dockser and Herrick were quick to endorse McCarthy’s nomination as chair last night, both Haley and Bacci also made it clear they viewed the nominee as someone who could fairly mediate any conflicts and ensure all sides had their say.
“I think Jackie is in the position to push Reading forward and in the right direction,” Haley commented last night.
“I look forward to working with Jackie as chair,” Bacci later said in agreement.
Vice-chair debate
Though unified in naming the new chairwoman, old divisions quickly re-emerged as Dockser was named vice chair over Haley in a subsequent 3-to-2 vote.
According to McCarthy, who nominated the senior member to the role, she learned a lot from Dockser over the past year and believed the two-time Select Board chair’s advice would be beneficial as she wields the gavel for the first time.
Herrick, without comment, seconded that motion.
Haley in response nominated himself for the position and contended that being placed in the number two leadership role would go a long way in convincing him that the full board was serious about putting aside previous political differences.
Bacci agreed.
“Mark has been a great chair twice, and I’ve said that to him both personally and publicly. I’m sure he’ll also be a great vice-chair,” said Bacci. “But I think going forward, it would be nice to have a bit of a different look. More often than not, Chris and I have been the [dissenting] votes. I think it’s good to have balance.”
Appealing directly to each of his colleagues for their support, Haley, making a reference to the science fiction television series Quantum Leap that was featured on NBC in the early 1990s, recalled a conversation he reportedly had with Dockser a year ago.
He specifically claimed the former chairman voiced some regret in not trying to bridge the political divisions on the Select Board then by voting in favor of Haley’s candidacy over Herrick for the same vice chairmanship role.
“I grew up watching that television show and seeing Scott Bakula try to leap into the past and change what’s already happened,” said Haley. “It makes me think back to the meeting after we had decided the vice chair last year, where you….felt conflicted about whether you made the right choice. Tonight you have the opportunity to change that and vote for me.”
Haley also recounted a recent lunch date with Herrick, with Maltez playing the role of would-be unifier, where the two Select Board members reportedly reflected on how they could come together to serve the interests of the whole community.
“The biggest thing for me was when Fidel mentioned a [potential job candidate] might not come to Reading because this town is too political. To me, we have the opportunity to go ahead and change that [by naming me vice-chair],” Haley told Herrick.
According to Dockser, though confident in McCarthy’s capabilities, he did believe it made sense for someone with experience to serve in the second leadership role in order to offer guidance.
Making it clear he is willing to play that role, the senior board member insisted that even if the vote didn’t go Haley and Bacci’s way, all five elected officials can still make an effort to work more cooperatively with one another.
“I have confidence in the new chair and that we’ll have an equal voice and opportunities. Even if outside of this room we have different opinions, inside this room we can respectfully share those opinions and see how we can work together to get things done,” said Docker.
With the meeting atmosphere turning awkward after the 3-to-2 vote on the vice-chairmanship, Herrick nominated Bacci as a candidate for board secretary. Bacci, indifferent to serving in that role, in turn nominated Herrick.
Though Haley later rebuked both of his colleagues and suggested the secretary’s position was an important role, Bacci argued that as a matter of fairness, Herrick should take on the job.
“I’d like to give everybody a chance. I did do it [serve as secretary two years ago], and I know Karen would love the opportunity. Let’s give everybody a turn,” he said.
Herrick, rather than setting up another 3-to-2 vote that left Haley and Bacci as the lone dissenters, in turn accepted that mantle by symbolically voting against her previous nomination of Bacci.
“I’m sensing something, so I’m going to vote no,” said Herrick.
Her appointment to secretary was then made official in an unanimous vote.
