Ellen Richards is a passionate, thoughtful, and friendly Senior at Reading Memorial High School. She completed her elementary education at Joshua Eaton and attended Walter S. Parker Middle School before starting her high school career.
Her course load this year includes Introduction to Calculus, Technical Theater, Honors French 5, AP U.S. Government and Politics, AP Literature and Composition, and AP European History.
Ellen is co-president of Reading High School’s GSA. She has been an active member of the club since sixth grade. Ellen joined the high school's GSA freshman year. Sophomore year she became co-president working alongside her friend Bryn Connelly. She has also been a member of the wardrobe crew for different RMHS drama club theater productions. Ellen was the lead of the crew (Wardrobe Mistress) her junior year for Murder On the Orient Express and Fantastic Mr. Fox.
Of the many exciting moments high school entails, Ellen says that her favorite memory was the June 2022 GSA charity bake sale.
Ellen explains the fulfilling event and her role as GSA’s co-president saying, “I help organize, plan, and execute all the events the GSA holds annually, and this was the second time we were holding this bake sale. It had grown in size from the year before, and a large number of my friends and GSA members were able to come and help run the bake sale. By the end of the day we realized we had raised over one thousand dollars for the Massachusetts Transgender Emergency Fund, and it was one of the first times I felt how powerful organizing can be - even if you’re young or otherwise not taken seriously.”
Ellen says that the thing she will remember most about high school is the kindness she encountered. “One constant source of joy I have had during high school is meeting new people each year and being able to get to know them. My friends’ parents used to tell me about how complicated friendships can get during high school, but I know I never experienced that. There is always somebody who is rooting for you.”
Ellen has spent a good amount of her high school years helping out around the community. She participated in the “Meal Pack-a-Thon Annual Event” where she packaged meals going to school children in Haiti. She was also part of the “Over the Rainbow Vigil'' where she helped cook meals for attendees and greeted people as they arrived. The purpose of the event was to honor LGBTQ+ people who have died from addiction.
In terms of what Ellen stands for, she says, “I stand for intersectional social justice in all its many forms - economic justice, climate justice, civic participation at all levels (local, state, and national), and supporting youth. I also believe everyone should read often, by any means accessible, because it builds empathy.”
This passion for social justice connects to the jobs Ellen has held outside of school.
She says, “I work under a fellowship with the non-profit, Queer Youth Assemble. I am the GSA Team Lead and I facilitate biweekly meetings among volunteers, and our team works to promote intersectional education in schools, connect GSAs across the United States and its territories to one another, and provide free lesson resources to GSAs and the general public.”
When Ellen is not working towards social justice or completing school work she enjoys knitting, reading, journaling, drinking tea, listening to music, playing Dungeons & Dragons, and watching movies like The Princess Bride. Her favorite book is Little Women by Louisa May Alcott. She enjoys eating Crab Rangoon and her favorite dessert is cheesecake.
Through her experiences at the high school collaborating with peers, participating in the GSA, and just being a student, Ellen has made many friends and connections which leads to her having many people to thank.
She explains, “First, I would like to thank my mom, dad, sister, and dog, Hugo, for offering me endless support and understanding since the beginning. Next, I would like to thank Bryn Connelly, Mrs. Jane Cunningham, Ms. Sharon Burke, and the RMHS GSA for four wonderful years continuing the program’s legacy since its founding more than forty years ago. I would also like to thank Mrs. Natalie Cunha and the RMHS Drama Club for giving me so much to look forward to each year. I also want to thank all the members of The MA Council on LGBTQ+ Youth and the State GSA Student Leadership Council for being a part of such vital work within our state and helping me learn and grow continuously. Finally, I would like to thank every other teacher, mentor, and friend who I have crossed paths with, it was truly an honor.”
After high school Ellen looks forward to attending a liberal arts college, likely in the New England area. She plans on majoring in Women and Gender studies, and History.
The fields she is most interested in are non-profit organizations, social work, and diversity/equity work.
Ellen resides on Pinevale Ave with her parents Mr. John Richards, Dr. Mary Richards and dog Hugo. She also has an older sister Laura Richards.
