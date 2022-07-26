READING - With worldwide fuel and energy prices rocketing in the face of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, RMLD officials recently disclosed that customers’ should expect to pay roughly $180 more this year for electricity service.
In a recent alert sent to customers late last week, RMLD Interim General Manager Greg Phipps and representatives from the municipal power distributor predicted that the typical consumer will see a 12 percent increase in their monthly bills.
Because local citizens’ electricity bills tend to be higher in the summer, when air conditioners are in use, RMLD officials say residents can potentially mitigate the financial impact by reducing energy consumption now.
“Amid record inflation and gas prices, RMLD’s active power supply management and role as a not-for-profit public utility has kept this increase below the national average. Customers can expect an average 12% increase in their 2022 bill compared to 2021, which averages out to a $15 increase across 12 months,” the utility company stated in last week’s announcement via its “RMLD Current” newsletter.
“One way you can help keep energy costs down in the summer months and all year round is to shred the peak by conserving electricity at peak times, when power costs are more expensive,” RMLD officials added.
According to data posted to RMLD’s website, the average customer spent about $118 a month on average for electricity delivery in 2021. Under the change, that monthly bill will rise to about $133.
Most RMLD clients’ monthly costs in 2021 spiked to close to roughly $150 in July, August, and September, according to the non-profit utitity. With similar usage patterns being seen this year, residents looking to cut down their annual costs are being encouraged to conserve energy now when electricity generation costs are at their highest.
“When comparing your electric bill by month, you’ll likely notice your bills are highest in the summer. This is mostly due to cooling costs. If you have an electric pool pump, you can expect a steeper increase because of their significant energy usage,” RMLD material explains. “RMLD actively manages its power supply, and nearly 90 percent of its power supply costs have been previously locked in under fixed medium-to long-term contracts. The remaining 10 percent of RMLD’s power supply is purchased daily and is subjected to increases due to outside global factors.”
Last year, RMLD’s Board of Commissioners approved an approximate 4.7 percent rate increase for residential customers that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. At the time advising customers to expect a $5.81 increase in monthly bills, officials from the utility company attributed the bulk of the cost hike to new state and national “climate goals” that requires the purchase of more electricity produced by net-zero carbon energy sources.
A climate bill passed by the state legislature in March of 2021 requires municipal light plants like RMLD to purchase at least half of its electricity from “non-carbon” energy sources by 2030.
