READING - The town’s School Committee last night reluctantly agreed to resume school next September in a hybrid learning format that calls for pupils split their time between the classroom and at-home learning settings.
Caught off-guard by a proposed staggered resumption of classroom instruction and news that central office administrators are still unsure about how many teachers will actually return to their classroom workplaces, School Committee members described Reading’s hybrid model as the best of three imperfect reopening models.
“There’s no easy decision to make tonight. I’ve had many conversations [with parents and concerned citizens] over the last week, and I weigh all of that,” said School Committee member Erin Gaffen.
“It’s a really difficult decision. There’s really no good option,” later agreed School Committee Chairman Charles Robinson.
Under Reading’s latest 62-page hybrid reopening plan, students would slowly return to classroom setting on a part-time basis between Sept. 15 and Oct. 12. With the student population being divided into two cohorts — the way pupils are grouped depends upon grade levels — the town’s children will return to their school classrooms on a part-time basis.
In particular, half of all pupils would attend classes between Monday and Thursday in their respective school buildings, while another cohort group learns from home.
All pupils would then partake in a half-day remote learning on Fridays, which would allow custodial staff extra time to disinfect all educational facilities. The following week, the second cohort would be in school, while the first-half of students engage in remote learning.
Attaching two major caveats to last night’s vote, the School Committee members first stipulated that should state or community COVID-19 transmission rates change drastically in the next few weeks, they may at any time rescind their hybrid plan authorization.
In its second stipulation, the school board linked the state’s multi-phase economic reopening plan to Doherty’s latest proposal, which includes explanations of what a full-remote learning program and a wholesale return to a traditional school setting will look like.
Under that reopening plan addendum, the superintendent — until in receipt of clearer data-based criterion from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) — must align each school-operation model with an economic reopening phase.
In particular, during the beginning of last night’s meeting, School Committee member Thomas Wise argued the elected board had an obligation to set clear parameters around the circumstances under which the superintendent could order a reversion back to a full remote learning plan.
Along similar lines, Wise also argued similar standards should be established to guide deliberations over a full resumption of traditional in-person learning.
“The community has asked us what the guidelines are if we’re going to switch [between our three reopening plan models]. I think this helps provide those standards,” said Wise.
“I think this gives the community assurances that we’re not going full steam ahead with any one model independent of what’s going on around us,” later agreed School Committee member Shawn Brandt.
Absent of declaring specific COVID-19 transmission thresholds or other data-based pandemic criteria, Wise suggested the School Committee was best off in linking each of the three school reopening options to the four phases listed in Mass. Governor Charles Baker’s economic reopening plan.
The plan amendment, backed unanimously by the School Committee, would work as follows:
School model Minimum economic plan threshold
Full resumption of in-person Phase 4
Hybrid learning plan Phase 3
Remote learning (except for high needs) Phase 2
Remote learning for entire population Phase 1
According to Doherty, he does expect DESE in the next week to set up its own criteria regarding when districts can float between the various remote, hybrid, and full in-person learning models.
Though she ultimately voted in favor of Wise’s amendment, School Committee member Carla Nazzaro did caution her colleagues about giving up community control over the decision.
According to Nazzaro, she has no issue providing assurances to town citizens about the circumstances under which school learning models will change. However, worried future guidelines from DESE won’t take into account hometown COVID-19 transmission rates, the School Committee member insisted town officials safeguard any local control mechanisms.
“I don’t want to give up control to DESE if we can retain [our say] in how nimbly we are moving in-between phases."
