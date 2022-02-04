READING - The town’s week-to-week influx in new COVID-19 cases dropped to the double-digits for the first time since late November, according to a state report released on Thursday night.
Based upon data from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Reading recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29, ending a more than two-month long trend where public health officials had confirmed at least 100 new infections per week within the community.
Just last week, in a community-level report covering positive tests recorded in town between Jan. 9 and Jan. 22, DPH stated that at least 169 residents contracted COVID-19 during the second-half of the 14-day surveillance window.
The latest winter surge in COVID-19 cases peaked in the first few days after the New Year’s Day holiday, when DPH says that at least 485 local residents tested positive for the virus between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8.
Since that time, DPH data suggests that Reading’s battle with the highly infective Omicron strain of COVID-19 is beginning to wind down.
Specifically, the town’s case incidence rate, which contrasts new infections over a two-week period to population size, plummeted for the second straight week from a 141.9 to a 75.4. The key pandemic indicator reached a record-high crenscendo in DPHs Jan. 20 report, when the metric was pegged at 220.4.
The town’s positivity rate also dropped by around 5 percent to 11.2, per the latest DPH report. The community’s positivity rate peaked on mid-January at 19.14 percent.
Also yesterday, a separate report issued by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also indicated that a recent surge in school-related COVID-19 cases is also subsiding.
Between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, according to DESE officials, a total of 44 local students and staff members tested positive for the viral contagion. Eight of those cases involved adult educators.
Just a week prior, the district had recorded 91 new COVID-19 cases that involved individuals with links to the school district.
Since the COVID-19 contagion first crossed over Reading’s borders in March of 2020, a total of 4,825 residents have contracted the viral infection, according to state officials.
