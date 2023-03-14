READING - The Select Board recently asked Town Manager Fidel Maltez to review the public works department roster and address concerns about pay-related staff defections to other communities.
During their most recent gathering in Town Hall last week, questions about the sufficiency of DPW salaries were raised by Franklin Street resident Peter Kramer during the citizen’s participation portion of the meeting agenda.
In particular, Select Board Chairman Mark Dockser asked the town manager to review the salary scale for all collective bargaining units and come back with an opinion as to whether or not compensation packages are in-line with those offered by surrounding municipalities.
“I thought our union and non-union employees were in lock-step. Is that not the case?” Select Board Chair Mark Dockser asked.
“I don’t know if I have an answer that. In terms of unions, we have police, fire, and in the DPW, there’s a few,” the town manager answered.
““Can we ask at the next meeting for an update? If there’s any information you can share [that would be helpful],” the chairman in-turn responded.
According to Kramer, based on his interactions in town, he believes town officials are not keeping local DPW workers’ salaries commensurate with the compensation packages of surrounding cities and towns and that the consequences of that inattention have been playing out on Reading’s streets this winter.
He later urged the elected officials to give Maltez permission to correct those inequities before the communities infrastructure begins falling apart.
“The last Town Meeting gave them nothing for raises. It used to be the highest paid public works in Middlesex County and now we’re one of the lowest. They’re bailing out of here like mice off a shop,” complained the Franklin Street resident.
“You can’t run a town without public works. They’re the nuts and bolts of a community. The snow plowing is disgusting now. You go around to all the towns that Reading used to laugh at and their plowing is now better than ours,” he continued.
When the town manager released his draft FY’24 budget earlier this winter, Maltez did point out that “attracting and retention of employees continues to be an ongoing struggle” within the DPW. Overall, the department’s salary line-items are expected to increase by 2.8 percent from $3.14 to to $3.23 million.
The Select Board, when following up on Kramer’s commentary, was surprised to hear Maltez say that a 2023 pay-in-class study, which aimed to elevate municipal employees’ salaries to competitive levels, technically did not consider the compensation packages of unionized workers.
“During the pay-in-class study, was the DPW not included?” asked Select Board member Chris Haley.
“What the speaker shared today involved DPW union employees,” Maltez responded.
In one of his major accomplishments, Maltez released and convinced Town Meeting to partially fund a pay-and-class study that aims to make department head and other non-union employees’ salaries more competitive.
The current FY’23 budget allocated $143,000 to adjust about half of non-union workers’ salaries to the rates recommended by the review. Maltez is asking Town Meeting to appropriate the remainder of the needed funding within his FY’24 budget proposal.
“It was our priority to implement all the recommendations of the pay and class study in the FY24 budget. Throughout the department budgets in this report, we highlight the changes in wages related to the pay and class study. Reading is an incredible place to work, and I am confident that given these adjustments, we will remain a very attractive workplace compared to our peer communities,” he wrote in his budget message.
According to Select Board member Karen Herrick, she is surprised to hear that the town is experiencing hiring issues within the DPW, as she was advised last fall that all but one of five openings within the department had all been filled.
Herrick reportedly discussed the DPW openings with town managers during last fall’s crisis with trash hauler, Republic Services, which missed several weeks worth of refuse pickups across the community after taking over the town contract. At the time, DPW workers ended up picking up much of the contractor’s slack by using dump trucks and other heavy equipment to empty residents’ barrels.
“The speaker is talking about lots of defections…They were fully staffed back then. Has something dramatically changed since last fall?” Herrick asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.