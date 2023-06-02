This week’s Senior Profile highlights one of our Senior Profile writers, Yasmine Saheb. Yasmine is a joyful, giving, and flexible senior at Reading Memorial High School. She is an involved student at the high school who is always volunteering at school events. Yasmine is also a dedicated student and a caring friend to many at the high school.
Before coming to the high school Yasmine attended Birch Meadow
Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School.
This school year Yasmine has taken a great lineup of classes including Anatomy, Honors film, Honors Diverse Voices, AP BC Calculus, AP Government, AP Physics.
When asked what her most exciting moment of high school Yasmine says it was either the spirit days during the last week of senior year or senior prom.
Yasmine explains why these days were so exciting saying, “I was able to share the moments with my friends and was able to wish high school a proper goodbye.”
Yasmine has participated in community service in and around Reading during her time at the high school. During her senior year she was an Arabic teacher assistant. Her junior and senior year she tutored science and math to middle school students.
Some quick fun facts about Yasmine are that her favorite food is sushi. Her favorite movie is “Now You See Me” and her favorite book is “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. Yasmine’s favorite dessert is Lava Cake. Her favorite quote is “Flexibility enables the ability to deal with what happens.”
When Yasmine has spare time she enjoys making necklaces, traveling, going to the beach, and hanging out with friends and family.
Yasmine has been an involved student at RMHS. She has been a part of many clubs at the high school. She was vice president of the Student Council senior year and was part of the student council all four years of high school. She has been a member of the French Club all four years of high school and became co-president senior year. Yasmine became the co-president of the Women in STEM club senior year. She is the founder and president of RMHS’s Culture Club.
Yasmine has been able to balance sports and jobs on top of a demanding course load. During junior year she got a job at DSW in Woburn. She continues to work there now. Yasmine also has worked as a website developer and math tutor. Yasmine was a member of the girls freshman soccer team her freshman year and has played on the girls varsity tennis team since her junior year.
Yasmine would like to shout out some teachers who have left a positive impact on her while at the high school.
Yasmine writes, “The teachers that have made the biggest influence on my development are definitely Mrs. Khan and Mr. Skehan. Mrs. Khan was my sophomore chemistry teacher and has helped me through so much, I definitely would not be the same person without her. Although I only had Mr. Skehan for one year he has also impacted my life with lessons, skills, and jokes.”
When asked what Yasmine will remember most about high school she says she will probably remember her freshman and sophomore years when high school was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yasmine says that it was definitely a hard time but she made the best of it.
Yasmine would like to give thanks to her friends and family for always being there for her during her time at the high school.
Yasmine has been recognized for her admirable character and academic achievements. Junior year she received the Dartmouth College Book Award. During her senior year Yasmine received the Core Value Responsibility Award, for her demonstration of the RMHS core values. Yasmine has also earned honor roll all four years of high school.
Next year Yasmine plans on attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she will major in Biomedical Engineering on a Pre-Med track.
Yasmine resides on Colburn Road with her parents Tahani Boumenna and Hakim Saheb. Yasmine also has two older brothers Ilyas Saheb (24) and Nassim Saheb (22).
