READING – Budget fantasy took precedent over town realities as department heads laid out their Christmas wish list for FY22 Tuesday night. The Reading Select Board heard presentations on facilities, public services, public safety, and capital/debt all coming with a mandate from Town Manager Bob LeLacheur to “create a budget as if money was no object.”
Last week the board heard presentations from the library, administrative services, finance, public works, and enterprise funds. It’s all part of the process that will lead to the FY22 budget for Reading.
Like previous budget discussions, Tuesday’s virtual meeting was filled with big numbers and colorful charts. On RCTV the numbers were often hard to read but in many ways it didn’t matter. At some point reality will overtake fantasy and the numbers will change. For example, collective bargaining with the town’s eight unions is ongoing and that’s just one of many variables. The biggest variable remains Covid-19. Even though FY22 starts July 1, at a point when we all hope to be vaccinated, much still remains up in the air.
“It’s so hard to tell what schools will look like next September,” said LeLacheur.
Maybe that’s why in a meeting dedicated to numbers, LeLacheur took time to praise something a little harder to quantify, his team.
“The thing that’s hardest to capture, you don’t capture it with an org chart, with a budget, with a website, is how the group of folks here work,” said LeLacheur, who then referenced two conversations he had that were both complimentary to town staff and operations. “It’s an intangible but I really appreciate the department heads. It’s really a remarkable group of people that among all the things they do well, they work together very well. That certainly has helped during the last nine months, but it helps every day.
“There’s no good measures of how efficient and effective municipal governments are. School department has lots of data. We just don’t have it. I’d always be fascinated to see how we’d be measured. It’s a measure of peer pressure and pride that make me come back to work every day when some days are pretty discouraging and pretty difficult. The team is just so good and I really want to publicly acknowledge them and thank them and that absolutely includes the school department.”
The team’s report started with Joe Huggins and facilities. Facilities is responsible for maintaining eight school buildings and seven town buildings. Huggins started by explaining the effects of Covid-19. HVAC expenses have increased more than 40 percent because the town has switched to more expensive MERV 13 air filters. The filters have to be changed 3-4 times a year. And plumbing expenses are up almost 8 percent because of the chronic stoppages at several buildings. Some of his biggest expenditures are related to cleaning buildings across town. In total, facilities asked for a 4.51 percent budget increase.
Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios presented the public services budget. She praised the tremendous collaboration with town boards during the health pandemic. She also used the word “pivot” several times to explain how staff had to adjust to Covid-19 demands.
“Covid has changed the way we do our planning,” said Delios. “Everything was different this year.”
Delios listed public service successes this year, including more than 600 wellness calls to seniors, economic development from Walkers Brook to downtown, safe Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs, and 300 flu shots given out at Coolidge.
Delios has asked for additional funds to hire a fulltime health director as well as a parttime nurse and staff in recreation and general administration.
Public safety was next. Fire Chief Greg Burns said he was asking for an additional 2.3 percent. The Reading Fire Department currently has 53 fulltime employees. Much of the fire funding comes from Grants and Burns said he was waiting on two requests from FEMA for reimbursement for Covid-19 costs.
Police Chief David Clark has 45 officers and is asking for a 4.26 percent budget increase. Clark said the state’s police reform legislation is a variable in his budget. He’s asking for a sergeant position to serve as the civil rights officer, something that stems from the police reform legislation. He’s also asked for 1.67 percent more money for training. Covid has made it more difficult for the police to do any type of community outreach, but Clark said his department has done 150 birthday drive-by parades, participated in the high school graduation parade, and helped pass out chicken pies at the senior center.
Two Reading officers got Covid-19 from a detainee and the department is doing its best to limit exposure of its officers. There has been a dramatic increase in mental-health related calls. This led to a discussion of the idea of adding a psychiatric social worker to the police payroll, an idea that was endorsed by the Select Board. Chair Mark Dockser called it, “a real need in the community.”
The Reading Coalition Against Substance Abuse stopped being grant funded in 2019 and the police department took over their budget. Clark is asking for a 16.69 percent increase over last year. That includes a 229.47 percent increase in expenses. The increase comes from the Text A Tip program, the cost of apricot software which is a tool for tracking staff activity, and an $8,000 increase in the cost of the Interface Referral Services. The service matches residents with mental health professionals.
LeLacheur finished the night with a discussion about capital and debt. It included plans for replacing the Parker Middle School roof, the high school stadium turf, and part II of the economic development plan.
He also discussed possible expansion of the police department, the $1.3 million fire ladder truck, a wetlands scientist studying Camp Curtis and further study of Symonds Way land.
While Covid still remains a short-term financial concern, the long term is less challenging according to LeLacheur. The Select Board will digest what they’ve heard the past two weeks and will discuss it all with LeLacheur at a January meeting. LeLachuer will also be in discussions with the Finance Committee, many of whom were in attendance.
Before the budget discussion the board was introduced to Katie Gallant, the new head of the Reading Housing Authority. Gallant started last month and comes to Reading after 10 years working in a similar role in Somerville. Gallant was joined in the zoom meeting by her Sponge Bob pajamas-clad son Declan. Gallant, and possibly Declan, will join the Select Board at a future meeting to update the board on her work.
As explained on the town website, the primary mission of the Reading Housing Authority, “is to provide decent, safe and sanitary housing opportunities, thereby improving the quality of life for families, those with disabilities and the elderly of low income.”
The Select Board meets again Wednesday night.
