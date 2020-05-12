READING - With the end of the year fast approaching for the RMHS class of 2020 hope is still being held out by seniors for some regular activities most importantly the Senior Prom and graduation. For now the class leaders have been busy concocting substitute activities and virtual events to help ease the pain of events lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay at home and social distancing regulations.
At each School Committee meeting, Maura Drummey the Senior Class President and student representative to the School Committee reports on the activities organized by the senior class officers on behalf of the class of 2020.
At the April 23, meeting John Parks, and Carla Nazzaro with agreement by Chuck Robinson were concerned with the plight of the seniors and their traditional events with School Superintendent Dr. John Doherty adding “his heart goes out to the seniors”, pledging to “do everything we can to figure out how to hold the graduation ceremony.”
However, the issue was not raised at the meeting of April 30.
In addition to the new senior spirit activity of decorating doors at their homes and the annual senior slide show which will be created, Drummey reported the Misster RMHS acts which would have been presented at the comedy event March 13 have been recorded in the seniors’ homes and are being compiled into a video and posters that would have decorated the Main Street corridor in the school will be converted into a virtual countdown toward senior week. They are also promoting a virtual prom May 9, at 7 p.m. seniors can dress up and send in photos to Instagram with a live DJ on Zoom with their friends. She stressed they want to have a real prom when they are able to.
Senior lawn signs were delivered the end of last week which proclaim “Proud family of RMHS senior” Drummey said, plus there will be a virtual Senior Week with a different theme for every day.
Senior shirts which are usually presented at the All Night party have been designed and will be distributed.
The class officers have been hard at work on Zoom conferences and in addition they will be making a map of all the senior destinations for next year, colleges, gap years etc. and there will be a senior scavenger hunt with seniors asked to find the letters in “seniors” hidden around Reading and they will ask seniors to take a picture of the letters they find and send them in so a winner can be determined. Drummey said “we’re trying to make the best out of the situation.”
Major senior events scheduled included Senior Awards Night which was to be May 19th at the Performing Arts Center, the Senior Prom May 29th at the ocean front Sea Glass in Salisbury Beach, the Boat Cruise and All Night Party June 2nd, Class Day June 5th and Graduation at the field house June 7th at 1 p.m.
