Caroline Hugo is a compassionate and dedicated student who founded and ran her own club to help an amazing cause. She stands up for what she believes and tries everyday to make a difference in the world. She is an involved member of the RMHS community who likes to participate whenever she can and always wants to hear the opinions of her peers. She also likes to make sure everyone feels included and safe in the community.
In terms of her academic accomplishments, Caroline is a member of the RMHS chapter of National Honor Society for her academic accomplishments, leadership and service.
Caroline’s dedication to the greater good is evident in her founding and leading of RMHS Girl Rising Club which is a club with a mission of helping women across the world. Through this leadership position she has hosted donation drives, volunteer events and raised money for the Girl Rising foundation. Her most exciting moment in high school was having the first meeting for the club and seeing all of her hard work come together and seeing all the new members who wanted to help the cause. In addition, she is also a member of the RMHS Politics Club and the Cradles to Crayons club.
Being an avid proponent of service, Caroline has volunteered at Lazarus House homeless shelter in Lawrence. Through her club Girl Rising, she helped organize a donation drive for a local women’s shelter for the last two years. She gives her time to teach religious education at her church this past summer. She has also volunteered in Brighton at Cradles to Crayons.
In her free time, Caroline spends time with her friends and family. She likes to read and keep up with politics and current events. Some of her favorite things include the movie Hairspray, ice cream cake, and the television show Parks and Recreation. Her favorite quote is “Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back,” by Princess Diana.
Teachers have always inspired Caroline’s love of learning. At RMHS, her teachers helped her grow and become an adult. They helped her find her academic passions and interests. Caroline specifically shares her English teacher, Ms. Williams who taught her AP Language and Composition and Diverse Voices classes, has been very influential. This is because of how the classes encouraged Caroline to grow as a writer and as a person. In addition, her freshman year history teacher, Ms. Gleason, helped her further her love of history and learning new things. Both, she thanks for their guidance and encouragement.
Throughout her time at the high school she has deepened her love for learning by taking challenging and interesting classes. Freshman through junior year she took all honors classes and in addition Advanced Placement United States History and Advanced Placement Language and Composition. This year her courses are equally rigorous including, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors History Of Epidemic Disease, Intro to Calculus, and Spanish 5.
One of her best memories of school was in one of her favorite classes, AP Language and Composition. In this class she read 1984 by George Orwell and was fascinated by the message. All the discussions she shared were so important and interesting. It is now her favorite book to date.
With all the things lost this year and last year, Caroline is grateful that her time at the high school prepared her for the future. She shares a quote that inspires her and motivates her for the future: “What feels like the end is often the beginning.”
As for her plans for next year, Caroline hopes to attend a school to study Psychology. She wants to one day be a therapist or a psychologist. She would also love to minor in history. Although she does not know where she is going, she hopes to stay within the New England area.
Looking back on her time at the high school, Caroline is grateful for the memories and the time shared with her friends and family.
“I would like to thank my parents for supporting me and always telling me that the most important thing you can do is try your best. I’d like to thank my siblings for encouraging me and celebrating my achievements with me. I’d like to thank my friends for always being there and being positive people in my life,” she shares.
