READING – With the recall election in their rear-view mirror, the Reading Select Board returned to work Tuesday night. Unlike their last meeting, a 50-minute session Aug. 25, this one was four hours long and started with a thank you.
To begin the meeting, chair Mark Dockser yielded the floor to Vanessa Alvarado, the subject of the Sept. 1 recall election. She survived the effort to remove her with support coming from every corner of town. Mirroring her statement following the election results, Alvarado thanked residents for their support and she looked ahead to serving the town.
Alvarado wasn’t alone in giving thanks. Town Clerk Laura Gemme gave her election report and had special thanks for members of the National Honor Society at RMHS for their volunteer work in helping get more than 13,000 ballots out to voters requesting mail-in ballots.
“Without the help of students from the National Honor Society we never would have been able to pull that off,” said Gemme, who also thanked the many volunteers who helped her leading up to and including election day.
Gemme said 2,400 residents voted early at the Reading Library and 4,500 went to the polls on election day.
The Select Board unanimously approved the expansion of Ricky’s Liquors Into the space currently occupied by JK’s Market at 214 Main Street. The two stores, separated by a wall, are owned by the same family and Ricky and Kal Patel appeared before the board to discuss their plans. With Market Basket and Stop & Shop steps away, JK’s was under pressure to survive. In addition, the small size of the current liquor store hurts it in competition with bigger liquor stores in Reading like Bay State Liquors and Liquor Junction. As a result, the family made the decision to close the market, which opened in 1996, and expand the liquor store into that space by knocking down the wall.
The board, led by Dockser, impressed upon the pair the board’s “interest and concern particularly about not serving minors.” Ricky’s Liquor had a violation in 2014 but none since and Ricky Patel assured the board it wouldn’t happen again.
Led by chair David Zeek, the Climate Advisory Committee made its pitch to the board for Reading to adopt its sustainability plan. Zeek and the committee had to be happy with the board’s enthusiastic response.
Zeek talked of a holistic approach to making sustainability a part of every major Reading decision going forward. He spoke of improved public and private buildings with clean energy and energy efficiency, transportation and increased use of electric vehicles, better walking and bicycling options in Reading, and even food. With Wakefield, North Reading, Stoneham, Winchester having Farmers’ Markets, why couldn’t Reading have one as well.
“We propose adopting clean energy goals for Reading,” said Zeek. “That means moving our public buildings away from fossil fuels to renewable or other non-fossil form of energy. That includes things like clean energy improvements when we consider new heating systems. We should entertain adding solar energy. We should have goals and plans for all of those things. That we should become a Green Community and tap into the funding that is available.”
He pointed to the current devastating fires in California and recent hurricanes along the Gulf Coast as proof Reading needed to incorporate climate vulnerabilities into the town’s emergency plans. While Zeek referred to making sustainability a part of Reading’s master plan, others wanted to avoid that term. Alvarado called it “a philosophy” that was a collaborative approach between various segments of town, from RMLD to the School Committee to the Town Manager. The board embraced the committee’s presentation and said a larger meeting needed to take place with all aspects of the Reading community.
One aspect of the Climate Advisory Committee’s presentation led to the next agenda item and the second vote of the night. The town has been taking steps to become a Green Community, and one of the steps is adopting the Stretch Energy Code, something 284 municipalities across the state have already done.
The Stretch Code is an appendix to the Massachusetts building code, aimed at improving the energy efficiency of private and public buildings. In order for Reading to do that it must amend Article 7 of the Reading General Bylaw by adding a new section on the Stretch Code. The board voted 5-0 to make the change to the bylaws. The next step is to bring the article to the November Town Meeting. If approved there, the final step is approval by the state attorney general.
Erica McNamara and Sammy Salkin of the Reading Coalition For Prevention & Support appeared before the board to give their annual update. Formerly known as RCASA, McNamara and Salkin talked about the group’s increased emphasis on mental health promotion, something made more challenging by Covid-19.
Much of their presentation centered on the Interface Referral Service, a service that matches callers with mental health professionals. Since 2016, more than 300 Reading residents have used the service. Anxiety and depression are the two biggest issues but others include stress, addictions, and family-related issues.
Prevention projects the group is involved with includes working with the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition. Intervention projects include the Chemical Health Education Program at the high school. Nineteen students with substance violations have taken classes thru the program. In the past those same students would have just been suspended. There’s more information on the programs on the Reading Public Schools website along with the town website.
“Don’t hesitate to take advantage of these resources,” said board member Anne Landry.
Town Manager Bob LeLacheur said it appears November Town Meeting will be held in the same format as the June Town Meeting, meaning Zoom with just a few members in the RMHS performing arts center. With much from that June Town Meeting pushed down the road to ensure it was a one-night event, this time LeLacheur said his guess is that “[November] will not be a one-night town meeting.” LeLacheur also added that apparently the state and the National Guard are still interested in the idea of moving a combined Reading-Wakefield DPW department to Camp Curtis Guild.
Even though it wasn’t an agenda item, the board also discussed the more-than 40 emails they received regarding the proposed cell tower and the Auburn Street water tower. Most of the emails protested the idea of a “200-foot” cell tower. But Town Engineer Ryan Percival said Tuesday that currently there is no cell tower designed or even funded. Whether temporary or permanent, the cell tower must be taller than the new 110-foot water tower proposed for the site. And he said each carrier needs approximately a 10-foot vertical separation on the tower from each other’s equipment. But there are no plans for a 200-foot cell tower. The board hopes to invite a representative from the neighborhood group to one of the next board meetings along with representatives from the town. But the cell tower isn’t going up any time soon. In a July Chronicle story, Percival said he hoped to have the project completed “in the next couple years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.