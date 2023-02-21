READING - Tonight the Select Board is expected to discuss a series of potential changes to the town’s parking violation fine structure, which the police say would bring the town closer in line with the surrounding communities.
According to the recommendation being presented to the Select Board, Group A violations, including no parking zones, overtime parking, parking in the wrong direction and blocking private roads or driveways, would increase from $20 to $25. Group B violations, including parking in a fire lane or blocking a fire hydrant, would increase from $50 to $100, and Group C violations, primarily illegal parking in a handicap parking space, would increase from $100 to $300. The police are also recommending follow-up tickets being permitted if an offending vehicle hasn’t moved in more than two hours, and the ability to tow vehicles blocking handicap spaces that are refusing to move.
The board is also expected to discuss and vote on a recommendation from the Board of Registrars that early in-person voting be allowed as part of the upcoming April Town Elections, hear presentations on the Town Manager’s recommended budget for FY24 as well as from the Reading Open Land Trust and Climate Advisory Committee, close the warrant for the upcoming April Town Meeting, hear an update on the proposed usage for the Meadow Brook/Lot 5 property, discuss a strategic plan for Reading and hear recommendations to appoint volunteers to various boards and committees.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and will be streamed over Zoom and RCTV.
---
Free Narcan training
Today the Reading Health Department will host a free Narcan training class intended to help teach residents how to administer the drug and potentially save a life. Narcan (naloxone HCI) is a medication designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes. The class is free and will take place from 5-6 p.m. at the Reading Public Library. Those interested in signing up can register online at readingpl.org/events or by scanning the QR code found on the flier posted on the town’s website.
---
Vaccine clinic
Next month there will be a vaccine clinic held at the Coolidge Middle School, and residents age 3 and up will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. Both the Pfizer (3+) and Moderna (18+) vaccines will be available, as will bivalent boosters to provide better protection against the latest variants, and the flu shot will be available for those 3+ as well. The clinic will run on Friday, March 10 from 3-5 p.m. and those interested should preregister on the town’s website and bring their insurance cards for their appointment.
---
Winter parking ban now in effect
Reading’s annual winter parking ban is now in effect and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., TBD.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Recreation Committee, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
