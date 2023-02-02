READING – In the continuing pursuit of a new senior/community center, Reading held its fourth public forum Tuesday night at the Pleasant Street Center. Were you listening?
Select Board chair Mark Dockser and Town Manager Fidel Maltez led a nearly 2-hour discussion explaining how they got to this point, and what’s ahead in the coming days/months/years. The “years” aspect struck a nerve with some in the room.
“In my lifetime, is this going to get done?” asked one resident.
Concerns were expressed about everything from elevators to Zumba floors. Some suggested a combination of Walgreens and Pleasant Street that created a “campus like feel” to the area. And there was even a suggestion of moving the DPW to Symonds Way and using that space for a new senior/community center.
Dockser stressed not getting carried away with the details at this point.
“Work that has been done so far is very, very, very, preliminary,” said Dockser, also a member of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc).
Five options were outlined by Maltez, with new drawings and cost estimates for each. The baseline for the comparing the five were roughly 20,000 square feet of programing space and 50 parking spots. It started with the current senior center.
Option 1 is to expand and renovate the Pleasant Street Center.
“It’s the most logical one in many ways,” said Maltez. “We own this building. Why don’t we expand?”
The expansion would include a two-story parking deck. The current site has 30 parking spaces and the only way to expand that is by adding a second level of parking. The building would also get bigger, including a much-needed first floor bathroom. The “soft cost” estimate for this option is $24.9 to $28.9 million.
Option 2 is Walgreens. The key difference from the earlier drawings of last summer is the expansion of the second-floor mezzanine into a full second floor space. There would also be numerous changes made to the outside so that the downtown building, “would look less like a Walgreens and more like a building we would like,” said Maltez. The estimate for this option is $9.9 to $10.5 million. The estimate does not include the purchase of the building, which would likely cost somewhere between $5 to $7 million to acquire.
Option 3 is Oakland Road, town-owned land across from the high school. But Maltez has already heard objections to the idea focused on traffic concerns in what is a busy area. Also, Maltez noted that there are hills on either side of the property, making it “difficult construction.” The estimate for this option is $17.6 to 22.7 million.
Option 4 is the old Rite-Aid building on Haven Street. Along with Walgreens, the owners of the Rite-Aid building responded to the town’s RFP. It currently has 18 parking spaces. If this option is chosen, it would involve a complete knock down of the current building. The new building would be three floors with parking on the first floor. The estimate for this option is $27.5 to $31.6 million. The estimate does not include the purchase of the building, which was reportedly listed for sale at a $2.6 million asking price in December.
Option 5 is Symonds Way, next to the Burbank ice rink. The site is currently being looked at by the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC). Maltez called it, “a funky-shaped property” of roughly 2.5 buildable acres. During last month’s SWEC meeting members heard about potential ground contamination at the site. That potential environmental issue would be the starting point of an expensive option. The exact cost wasn’t discussed because of the environmental unknown plus the drawings had little detail.
So, what’s next?
It starts next Tuesday when the Select Board will discuss in executive session their response to the Walgreens and Rite-Aid owners. Whatever option is chosen, it will be followed by an in-depth study that will include hiring a project manager and more specific architectural drawings. Much of the money for that will come from ARPA funds.
When that is complete, the proposal will go to Town Meeting. If approved there, it will be up to the voters.
As far as the “public” part of the night goes, it was hard to gauge. Remove the members (and spouses) of committees like ReCalc, the Select Board, Symonds Way, and the Council on Aging and the room would have been nearly empty. And the number of attendees under the age of 60 without ties to the town could have been counted on one hand. The event was shown live on RCTV but there’s no way to know how many of the 192 Town Meeting members or how many of the town’s 20,178 registered voters actually tuned in.
“We have to sell this to the entire town, to all the voters,” said Select Board member and SWEC chair Carlo Bacci.
The good news is that in two years renovations to the high school, the library, and the Wood End School will be paid off and your taxes will fall. But with a new center and a new Killam School, those same taxes are sure to go up. Dockser has repeatedly stressed that both Killam and a new center need to happen.
“These are both tremendous priorities,” said Dockser Tuesday. “They both need to happen. Not one or the other, not one and then the other.”
