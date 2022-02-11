Jack Mendez is a creative, hardworking, and kind member of the RMHS community. Jack is always compassionate and thoughtful to others. He is someone you can count on and turn to if you need help in a class or with some homework.
As a Senior, Jack is taking a wide range of classes. They include AP United States Government and Politics, AP Calculus AB, AP European History, AP Environmental Science, Honors Horror Literature, Honors Story Writing, Mixed Choir, and Select Choir. As someone who is interested in history, the greater freedom in selecting classes to take as a Senior has been a blessing for Jack. For their first three years, students are restricted to only one history class, but for their last year of high school, students can double up. Jack elected to take both AP European History and AP US Government. This is sure to prepare him for what he wants to study after high school.
As a Senior, and throughout his years at RMHS, Jack has always challenged himself by taking difficult classes, and he has always been up to the challenge. Jack has continuously made the Honor Roll.
Jack was also recognized for his exceptional academic, leadership, and community service accomplishments by becoming a member of the National Honor Society at RMHS.
For the community service portion of the National Honor Society requirements, Jack volunteered at local soup kitchens and donated baked goods that he made with his mom.
Jack is very involved with the RMHS Drama Club and multiple RMHS Choirs. Throughout his four years, he has devoted a lot of his time inside and outside of school to these two groups. In total, Jack has participated in ten different seasons and productions of the Drama Club. He has acted in a variety of different roles. These have ranged from ensemble, supporting, and leading roles.
The current production of the Drama Club is Murder on the Orient Express. Earlier this year, Jack played the character of Jonny Warner in the club’s production of Zombie Prom, which was one of his favorite moments from high school. Jack participates in five different choirs at RMHS. These are the Mixed Choir, RMHS Singers, Select Choir, Harmonium, and Crescendudes. For this school year, Jack became the treasurer for RMHS Choirs. This position encompasses every choir and comes with a lot of responsibility. Jack certainly has a passion for the musical and performing arts, and the clubs at RMHS allow him to further this interest.
When looking back at his high school experience, Jack said the thing he will remember the most is, “The friends I made and the experiences I had with them.” Jack would like to extend a word of thanks to the advisors of the clubs he spent so much time with. “I’d like to give some thanks to my club advisors, such as Ms. Wentlent, Mrs. Cunha, Mr. Mosher, and Mr. Gerstner for making my participation in the Choirs and Drama Club possible during my years at RMHS.”
Despite only taking them for one semester so far, some of Jack’s favorite classes ever are the ones he is in right now. He cites AP Government, AP European History, and Honors Horror Literature as his favorites.
Jack’s favorite food is Pasta and his favorite restaurant is Krista’s in Maine. His favorite movie is Pacific Rim and his favorite musical artists are Tally Hall and Vampire Weekend. Jack’s favorite quote is “Believe me, darling, the stars were made for falling.”
In his free time, Jack loves to solve Rubik's cubes, hang out with friends, play video games, and listen to music.
Jack is one the few RMHS Seniors who have already finalized their post high school plans. In the fall, Jack will be attending Colby College to study History.
Jack lives on Summer Ave with his parents, John and Melissa Mendez, and his sister, Natalie Mendez (20). He also has an older sister, Darrien Marazzo-Clarke (31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.