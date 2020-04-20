Cristina is known for her kindness and compassion as she is an approachable and considerate student. She is also known for her scholarship as she does very well in school. Her teammates and classmates would always describe her as a hard working and nice person. One student shared, “I love how Cristina is always smiling and is such a leader on and off the field, she is truly someone I look up to.”
Cristina is already well on her way to success, committed to Providence College. She is excited to go and can't wait to meet new people and experience the city of Providence. There, she hopes to major in either Education or Political Science.
Cristina is a high academic achiever, being inducted into National Honors Society for her high GPA, leadership roles, and community service. She is also on the Honor Roll.
In the community, Cristina is involved in the program Sunday Swim at the YMCA. Each Sunday since Freshman year she has volunteered at the YMCA working with special needs children from all around the area to teach them how to swim.
“I have loved doing this because you and your buddy really become friends and form a bond, especially if you have had the same buddy for four years like I have,” she shares.
Cristina is active in RMHS athletics, on the Girls Varsity Field Hockey and Softball teams. She was the captain of the field hockey team this past fall and was honored and excited to lead such a powerful group of girls. She also was awarded a Middlesex League All Star for softball last spring. Through these teams she has made so many memories, with her teammates and coaches who inspired her. She even shares that her favorite memory was from playing field hockey.
“My most exciting moment of high school years was playing field hockey my junior year. We were playing Winchester, we had to win to get into the State Tournament, and it was pouring rain. As we celebrated the winning goal, the rain let up, and there was a rainbow above the net.”
There have been many classes that have been challenging but were very rewarding for Cristina. Her past classes include Advanced Placement US History, Advanced Placement Language and Composition, Physics, Spanish, Honors Algebra 2, and Honors Geometry. This year she is enrolled in interesting and challenging classes: Calculus, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Story Writing, Spanish 5, Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, and Advanced Placement Environmental Science.
With these challenging classes, Cristina has had the pleasure of having incredible teachers. Ms. Williams, her junior year English teacher, helped her grow in writing and critical analysis as well as being there for her. Cristina shares that Ms.Williams is such a good person and her class was always so much fun; she pushed each student to their full potential while also having an extremely caring and fun environment.
Ms. Williams shares this connection by saying, “Cristina is an outstanding young woman of character: down-to-earth, compassionate and trustworthy. You will not find a more sincere, diligent, and thoughtful person than Cristina. She is the prime example of how perseverance and tenacity pay off both in and out of the classroom. Throughout our year together in AP Language & Composition, Cristina grew both personally and academically. Her dedication to her studies is admirable; she’s mature, focused, and incorporates feedback extremely well (and with a smile). Cristina really shines in personal narrative writing where she displays a knack for storytelling that reveals a young adult who is relatable. Her strong sense of self, creativity, curiosity, and openness will get her far, and I wish her all the best! She's a great kid.”
Aside from studying and spending time at practice, Cristina is employed at Dandilyons and she is a babysitter for people in Reading. She loves to take walks with her dog and spend time outside. She also likes watching her favorite movies, Good Will Hunting or The Departed while eating chicken or ice cream, her favorite foods.
What she will remember most about high school is the friends she made and the teachers that have made a difference.
“I will remember the community-like feeling that we have at RMHS, especially at the various football and hockey games, and the times that the school comes together,” she shares.
Cristina feels that she is the person she is today because of those who helped her. Her teachers, friends, and family have shaped her into the person she is.
She shares, “My time at RMHS has been great, the teachers have pushed me academically and the students have created an atmosphere that feels like a community.”
She is forever grateful for all of the people that helped her and got her to where she is now, where she is off to Providence College and a new chapter in her life.
She would like to specifically thank her family, her parents and brothers because they have been her biggest support systems in every aspect, whether it is being at her games or helping her with homework, they have always been there for her.
“Thank you to my family and friends. Without their constant support and love I would not be able to have had such a great high school experience and such an amazing four years to look back on.”
Cristina lives at 85 Eastway with her parents, Lisa and Dan and her brothers, Danny (21), Matty (19), and Johnny (14).
