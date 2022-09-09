READING - State officials recently allocated $2.1 million towards a proposal to reduce flooding in town by restoring wetland areas by the Maillet Sommes Morgan Conservation space across from Austin Preparatory High School.
In recent days, town officials have heralded the community’s Beacon Hill delegation for their efforts in helping secure the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program money, which should be sufficient to cover both the project’s final design and a portion of the construction budget.
“We are excited to see the Commonwealth, through the MVP grant, support this project, which will make a significant impact on Reading and our neighbors by storing stormwater and reducing flooding along the Aberjona River,” Town Manager Fidel Maltez said in response to recent news about the MVP grant. “Now we wait to see the outcome of federal funding, and then we can get to work improving public safety, reducing property loss, enhancing our network of trails, and protecting our natural resources.
Earlier this summer, the Select Board voted to appropriate roughly $77,000 towards the Maillet Sommes Morgan improvement design, which will involve the restoration or construction of wetlands areas to reduce flooding and drainage overflows coming from the nearby Aberjona River.
Initial plans also call for enhancing the 18-acre parcel by Lowell and Willow Streets by expanding existing walking trails and boardwalks over wetlands, cleaning out culverts that connect to the conservation land, stabilizing river banks along on-site portions of the Aberjona River, and adding new drainage capabilities that connect various pools of water on the site together.
“[T]he Town of Reading is nearing completion of a final conceptual design for an existing conservation area to capture and attenuate stormwater impacting the Aberjona River by creating adjacent offline storage areas,” reads a recently prepared town description of the project’s scope. “The constructed stormwater wetlands will reduce flooding, enhance open space, expand the existing path and trail system, and improve wildlife habitat. The project will also provide an opportunity to increase stormwater quality by filtering sediments and pollutants through the treatment train and series of wetlands and marshes.”
Town officials are hoping work could begin on the project sometime in the spring of 2023. Reading has been able to advance the project at a fast pace thanks to the help of the Resilient Mystic Colloborative and the Mystic River Watershed Association. The two environmental advocacy groups have been lobbying the state since 2018 for funding to implement flooding storage and wetlands restoration projects in Reading, Woburn, Stoneham, Winchester and Lexington.
According to both non-profit organizations, the recent round of MVP funding includes some $8.6 million for work along the Mystic River watershed.
“Our communities are where climate resilience either happens or doesn’t,” said Julie Wormser, Senior Policy Advisor for the Mystic River Watershed Association, of the comprehensive approach to regional flooding issues. “Years of collective research and planning are turning into on-the-ground projects that will make a real difference in people’s lives. These state and federal investments are both a recognition of and essential support for their great work.”
The state’s MVP program was established in 2017 in order to help cities and towns address the potential impacts of climate change. To date, nearly 97 percent of all municipalities in the state have been declared eligible for MVP grants by filing lengthy reports that identify the top climate hazards facing their community and developing priority action plans to tackle those issues.
This year, the state awarded $32.8 million in MVP grants. In response to news about Reading’s $2.1 million award, local State Representatives Bradley Jones and Richard Haggerty were quick to credit town planners for its willingness to team up other community partners.
“Reading understands that this is truly a regional issue that impacts multiple communities and requires a shared response,” said Jones in a recent prepared statement. “When all levels of government and local stakeholders work together to achieve a common goal, good things happen. This grant award is a testament to Reading’s perseverance and commitment to taking a proactive approach to increase stormwater capacity and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
“This MVP grant is vital to our community and is an important step to address flood concerns and support stormwater management, as well as the overall effects of climate change,” Haggerty also recently said of the award. “I want to thank the local and state officials who have prioritized this local project including Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito, and the entire Reading Delegation.”
Earlier this spring, Reading’s Beacon Hill delegation submitted correspondence to Congressman Seth Moulton seeking federal funding for the local climate resiliency projects.
Moulton, along with other US Congressmen in the state, were able to include a $12.2 million earmark in a federal spending package, and that line-item has received preliminary approval as part of the FY’23 Appropriation s Subcommittee bill.
Should that budget ultimately pass, Reading would stand to receive an additional $1.5 million for improvements at the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Conservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.