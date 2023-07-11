READING - With the petitioner’s architect pledging to preserve the historic character of the building and confer with neighbors about other design details, the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC) last night unanimously sanctioned plans to construct a mosque on Haven Street.
In a rare move given that most CPDC subdivision and site reviews of significance last months, the appointed officials during a meeting in Town Hall on Monday night approved basic concept plans that call for rehabbing and expanding the old Rite Aid Pharmacy building at 25 Haven Street into a three-story mosque and teen center with 26 parking spaces.
Before breaking ground on the new house of prayer, Town Hall department heads and public safety officials - such as Building Commissioner Brett Bennett and fire department officials - will review final architectural plans and confirm the two-story addition is structurally sound and up to all code requirements.
However, as explained by Community Development Director Andrew MacNichol, under provisions of Mass. General law commonly known as the Dover Amendment, the North American Foundation of Islamic Services is under no obligation to finalize those details before obtaining a site plan decision. Instead, the CPDC review, which is normally all-encompassing, was limited to concerns around parking, lot coverage, building height, and compliance with setback requirements.
“Religious and educational uses are protected under Mass. General Law. So if you’re wondering why you aren’t seeing things like a traffic plan or a utility report or the other types of information we might typically see, [state law] limits the regulation and review of these kinds of uses,” MacNichol explained at the outset of Monday night’s gathering.
Representing the petitioner, Hull architect Youssef Farouk explained that the basic design calls for preserving much of the historic character of old Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) headquarters, which dates back to 1938 and is considered the last surviving example of art-deco style architecture in Reading.
Though final interior design documents haven’t been finalized, the architect explained the existing commercial space will be renovated into a grand lobby and worship area with a pair of restrooms. Administrative offices and a kitchenette area, as well private rooms for small group activities, will also be situated on the first floor.
Both the second and third floors will have nearly identical layouts and include large open areas for social events. Restrooms, storage areas, and third floor mechanical room areas are also proposed.
“I’m very conscious of the exits and tried to add enough entrances and exits to the facility,” said Farouk, who added means of egress by a pair of stairwells leading to the upper floors.
“It’s a straight-forward facility with no changes to the existing walls. Some of the windows, we have to [eliminate] due to concerns about privacy. But the thought is the main entrance will be similar to what you have there now with windows that have been reduced in size,” he added. “It’s [the second and third floors] not complicated by any means. It’s just open-space areas.”
Most of the CPDC discussion last night centered around the exterior facade of the historic structure, which will consist of a combination of brick veneer and composite siding.
With the proposed mosque standing approximately 40-feet tall based on current plans, CPDC members like Anthony D’Arezzo and associate member Thomas Armstrong asked about fire suppression systems and whether the existing structure’s columns were strong enough to hold up two extra floors.
“I personally would like to see the structural engineer’s report become part of the public record,” said Armstrong.
“My design will comply with all the requirements. So I don’t anticipate any concerns from the fire department. We’ll be complying with the code to the fullest extent,” responded the architect.
CPDC Chair Heather Clish and member Hillary Mateev later asked the applicant to consider ways to break up the High Street facing side of the multi-story building, which contains no windows.
The design team, acknowledging that the basic design now shows that side of the building covered in brick, agreed to at least consider ways to break up that aesthetic to make it more pleasing.
“My concern is the great big wall that’s 40-feet high and rather plain. That will be what people see as the enter the downtown district,” said Clish. “I’m wondering if there’s a reasonable solution that could add some visual interest to that wall.”
“”I don’t see any usefulness in adding windows,” answered Farouk, pointing out that restrooms and storage areas are situated on that side of the mosque. “I understand your point…I can maybe do some decoration in the brick.”
Though not required to submit a traffic analysis, the petitioner suggested most prayer services will attract no more than 70 congregants, some of whom will car pool together with family, friends and relatives. Besides a Friday afternoon service, most worship activities within the building will occur on the weekends at around 3 p.m.
The teen center will also be used on weekdays after 7 p.m.
“On the weekends, when I drive by the train station, the parking lot is pretty darn empty,” later pointed out Clish, who felt the MBTA spaces could be used to handle overflow parking needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.