READING - Participate in our small but mighty Community Read! Read a book, share perspectives, attend a library event. Celebrate community dialogue around the themes of body positivity because every body is a good body. Copies of featured titles are available at the library for checkout and free copies can be discovered at various locations throughout town. If you stumble upon one of our collections in the wild, take a book, read it, and return it to the location for the next person to enjoy. More information available at the library!
Our first event is with Summer Michaud-Skog, the founder of Fat Girls Hiking, a hiking community centered on a mission to get folks of diverse backgrounds out on trails no matter their size, ability, or experience level. Trails Not Scales is a virtual, inclusive, and inspiring call to the outdoors for people of all body types, sizes, and backgrounds. Whether you’re an experienced or aspiring hiker, you’ll be empowered to hit the trails and find yourself in nature. Register today at the link below.
This program is part of the "Reclaiming Your Story" grant, graciously funded by the Library Services & Technology Act (LSTA) Direct Grant Program. Fat Girls Hiking is a featured title in the Library's Fall Community Read. More information to come.
Other notable events coming up at Reading Public Library include:
Trails not Scales - August 11
Stop in to meet Jocelyn Gould, July 27 in The Studio
Drop in and meet the new Local History and Genealogy Reference Librarian, Jocelyn Gould!
Jocelyn recently joined RPL after spending the last 16 years as an Interpretive Ranger at the National Parks of Boston, where she gave tours of the Freedom Trail and Black Heritage Trail and presented talks at various historic sites throughout the city. Her areas of genealogy research include: Acadians in Nova Scotia and New England, North End Italians, veterans of the American Revolution, and the Black community of 19th-century Massachusetts.
Feel free to bring any questions you might have about the local history room or how to research your house or family history! This event takes place in The Studio at 3:00pm. Registration is not necessary.
Kids, join our fun drum circle, August 3
"If you have a heartbeat, you have rhythm and you can drum!" Kids of all ages can join Otha Day at this magical, musical drum circle. Otha shows kids that rhythm has the power to build community, promote well-being, and create joy! Free tickets will be distributed the morning of the program, starting at 9:00am.
This program is part of the Reclaiming Your Story grant, graciously funded by the Library Services & Technology Act (LSTA) Direct Grant Program.
Teens - celebrate summer with tie-dye, August 4
Summer isn’t summer without tie-dye! We provide the dye and teens bring an item to dye, creativity, and style.You can tie-dye: t-shirts, socks, pillow cases, bandanas, and tank tops! Each teen will get a bag with one dye color, care instructions, gloves, and rubber bands. Just bring something to tie-dye. ** Colors are first come first serve ** Register today!
Fiero Code helps teens learn how to code! Online.
A resource now available through the library, Fiero Code helps students sharpen their computer literacy skills, and encourages them to learn programming languages and make websites, video games, apps, and animations. It's fun, engaging, and designed for ages 8-18. Start coding today with your library card and PIN. Sign up on our DigiKids Resource page!
Expressing yourself through Craftivism, August 10
Get acquainted with craftivism, learn to embroider, stitch something brilliant, and make friends! Craft-based activism has been used as a tool of resistance, coalition building, and even espionage! Learn from Shannon Downey—a leader in the modern craftivism movement. Join us for 2 hours of exploration and fun! Register today.
August fun with The Highland Street Foundation
During the month of August 2022, The Highland Street Foundation partners with special Massachusetts cultural institutions to provide one free activity each day for 31 days. Includes no-cost admission to zoos, museums and carousels. Advanced registration is required - more information here. You can download the calendar of events here.
Upcoming RPL Events
To see a complete list of event details for all virtual and in-person programs, visit RPL's Event Calendar
Summertime Drive: Help the Reading Food Pantry
Through August 13, 2022
Summer StoryWalk
All Day Event Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Nature Stories and Exploration (Entering grades 1-3)
10:00 am - 11:00 am Tuesday,
August 2, 2022
Drum2TheBeat with Otha Day
10:00 am - 11:00 am Wednesday,
August 3, 2022
Writers' Group -- Virtual
10:00 am - 11:30 am Wednesday,
August 3, 2022
Camp Rock (Entering Grades 4-6)
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm Wednesday,
August 3, 2022
Enthusiast's Bird Walk with Dave Williams
7:00am - 8:30am Thursday, August 4, 2022
Sunrise Storytime
9:00 am - 10:00 am Thursday,
August 4, 2022
Tie-Dye for Teens!
4:00pm - 5:30pm Thursday, August 4, 2022
The Plant Lab: Open hours
2:00pm - 3:30pm Friday, August 5, 2022
Create! Camp Crafts for Adults:
Flowerpot Toadstool
10:00 am - 11:30 am Monday,
August 8, 2022
Genealogy One-on-One: Private Research Appointment
10:00 am - 11:00 am Monday,
August 8, 2022
Vehicle Day
7:30am - 9:00am Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Nature Stories and Exploration (Entering grades 1-3)
10:00 am - 11:00 am Tuesday,
August 9, 2022
We're happy to help.
For problems with your library account, email: rdgcirc@noblenet.org
For questions about access to online resources, email: rdgref@noblenet.org
Have a comment or suggestion?
email: rdgadmin@noblenet.org
You can also call us at 781-944-0840 or text to 781-705-7117
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.