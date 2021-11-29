READING - This week the town will host a pair of public webinars designed to help train town staff and the public on two important local initiatives, one on helping Reading become a Dementia Friendly community and the other on how to use zoning as a tool to advance a vision.
Dementia Friendly is a national network of communities, organizations and individuals seeking to ensure communities across the U.S. are equipped to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. The Select Board will host Megan Putney of Dementia Friendly Reading for a training session starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Then on Wednesday, the Community Planning and Development Commission will host its second Massachusetts Area Planning Council “Your Downtown” webinar, which will cover zoning and how it can be used to achieve a vision for downtown development. That session will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and the Zoom links to both meetings can be found on the town’s website.
---
Pleasant Street Center re-opens
The Pleasant Street Center has re-opened today after closing the past week due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. All individuals who might have been a close contact with the staffer have already been notified and the facility received a deep cleaning with special equipment to ensure the building is safe upon re-opening.
---
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board (Dementia Friends Workshop), 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Bylaw Committee, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Community Planning and Development Commission (Zoning Webinar), 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Conference Room and Zoom.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
---
