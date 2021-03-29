By MAC CERULLO
READING - After a decline in coronavirus cases in Reading over the past two months, the town is now experiencing a steady increase again. According to the town’s most recent update, Reading reported 51 new cases from the prior update and saw its number of active cases increase to 85 from 60. Overall Reading has now had 1,736 positive cases since last March, and the town also reported one new death, bringing the local death toll to 49.
Reading did report 55 new recoveries, bringing the total recovery count to 1,622, and 10 cases have also been transferred to other jurisdictions. The town remains “yellow” in the state report for the ninth straight week.
The Reading Board of Health’s policy regarding the wearing of masks in public indoors remains in effect in order to help avoid any future spread and prevent a resurgence in town. Residents are reminded that anyone who enters a business or a residential/commercial property with more than one unit is required to wear a mask or another suitable face covering over their nose and mouth.
---
Vote by mail applications due Wednesday
Those who wish to vote by mail or absentee in the upcoming April 6 municipal elections should make sure to submit their vote by mail application to Town Hall by this Wednesday at 5 p.m. The application can be found on the town’s website, and once submitted voters can also submit their mail-in ballots through the mail or through the drop box at Town Hall. Voters can also check their voter status online as well ahead of the upcoming election.
---
School Committee looks to fill leadership roles
With new superintendent Thomas Milaschewski set to take the reins in the coming months, the School Committee is now set to help fill out the rest of the district’s leadership team, with discussion beginning tonight on the search timeline for the new assistant superintendent for learning and teaching. The School Committee is also expected to discuss a resolution condemning harassment and intimidation during the meeting, which will take place starting at 7 p.m. and will be held remotely over Microsoft Teams.
---
Mask Up Reading!
With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, the Reading Public Health Department has launched a new "Mask Up Reading!” initiative, which the town hopes will help raise community awareness, provide safety guidance on a continual basis and render aid as needed. Notifications and alerts will be posted on the town’s website (readingma.gov), on social media and on signs across town.
The town is also asking residents to wear a mask or face covering whenever they are not at home or in a personal vehicle, maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others, observe the state’s stay at home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., review the latest CDC guidance, get a flu shot, talk about COVID-19 precautions with household members, neighbors, friends and colleagues, stay home when experiencing symptoms and don’t hesitate to get a COVID-19 test. Full details of the initiative can be found on the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
School Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Microsoft Teams.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Board of Registrars, 10 a.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle and the Sports Editor for The Daily News of Newburyport. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.